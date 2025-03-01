Whip Up A Coffee Shake At McDonald's With These Two Menu Items
One of the few things more popular than fast food is a menu hack item. For years now, major fast food chains have gone viral for secret menu items, as well as fun hacks on already existing offerings. Even fast food giants have plenty of hacks, ranging anywhere from bun hacks that upgrade McDonald's sandwiches to getting a cheaper version of a Big Mac.
These hacks apply to drinks, too. Back in the summer of 2023, a McDonald's customer on TikTok came up with the idea of combining a double shot of espresso with a vanilla shake. The result was a quick and easy coffee shake that cannot be found on the McDonald's menu.
The hack quickly went viral on social media, and was even picked up by some media outlets. Other customers rapidly flocked to nearby McDonald's restaurants to try out the coffee shake hack for themselves.
McDonald's espresso shake
The espresso shake hack is easy to make and only needs two already existing menu items, which is perhaps what made the hack so popular to begin with. Its simplicity makes it easy to duplicate, plus it is kind of fun to stir the two drinks together.
Another customer on Reddit pointed out that another benefit of this hack is that the creaminess of the vanilla shake takes away a lot of the acidity in the double shot espresso. Different flavor combinations have also been suggested on social media to create variations of this hack. For example, using a chocolate shake instead to make a hacked mocha shake.
Some have pointed out other ways to combine the two drinks as well. It has been suggested to ask for an extra cup to use for mixing the two drinks to better incorporate them together. Another customer suggested asking for a small coffee in a larger size cup, too.