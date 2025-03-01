Whip Up A Coffee Shake At McDonald's With These Two Menu Items

One of the few things more popular than fast food is a menu hack item. For years now, major fast food chains have gone viral for secret menu items, as well as fun hacks on already existing offerings. Even fast food giants have plenty of hacks, ranging anywhere from bun hacks that upgrade McDonald's sandwiches to getting a cheaper version of a Big Mac.

These hacks apply to drinks, too. Back in the summer of 2023, a McDonald's customer on TikTok came up with the idea of combining a double shot of espresso with a vanilla shake. The result was a quick and easy coffee shake that cannot be found on the McDonald's menu.

The hack quickly went viral on social media, and was even picked up by some media outlets. Other customers rapidly flocked to nearby McDonald's restaurants to try out the coffee shake hack for themselves.