Does McDonald's Serve Coffee All Day?
When most people think about McDonald's, a juicy Big Mac or cartoon of crispy french fries might come to mind. Still, there's an underrated item at this chain that we think deserves more attention: the restaurant's rich and delicious McCafe coffee. Made with 100% Arabica beans, these drip brews are often well-rounded and warm. (And if you're wondering who makes McDonald's coffee, read this.) From silky caramel cappuccinos to decadent mocha frappes, there's a lot more to the chain's coffee menu too.
Aside from the flavor of these enlivening drinks, there's another advantage to opting for McDonald's coffee: it's available all day long. Whether you want a warm cup of joe or a chilled iced drink, you can order a coffee at McDonald's at any time of the day.
But when is McDonald's open anyway?
It's nice to know that McDonald's can offer us a reliable cup of joe. But what exactly does "available all day" mean? Because the hours of each of this chain's locations vary, it's hard to give a specific time frame to get your pick-me-up. Luckily, most McDonald's open early for early risers, think around 6 a.m., and stay open late until about 11 p.m. Some locations are even open 24 hours a day. To find the specific hours at a location near you, check the McDonald's website or app. Still, from early morning pick-me-up to a late-night study session, you're probably covered in the caffeine department.