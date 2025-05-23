How To Hack The McDonald's McCafé Menu For A Snickers Iced Coffee

We love fast food coffee, and we're particularly fond of McDonald's McCafé drinks (even if we can't get those free coffee refills anymore). However, if you're an avid McDonald's customer, the chain's fairly small selection of iced coffee and espresso drinks can get old pretty quickly. That's why you have to delve into the secret menu — and, more specifically, order the Snickers iced coffee.

A now deleted TikTok video by @secretmenudrinks explains how to make this beverage, but luckily Sarah Margaret (@sarahmargareteats on TikTok) recreated the recipe before we lost it. In a TikTok video from 2021, Margaret orders the drink on the McDonald's app (which you should be using anyway for fantastic deals). This way, she can easily create her concoction without having to explain all the changes she'd like to make through the speaker at the drive-thru. To make her Snickers-themed coffee, she orders an iced hazelnut coffee, adding (one) chocolate caramel syrup, (one) chocolate syrup, (two) caramel drizzle, and (one) whipped cream on top.