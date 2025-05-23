How To Hack The McDonald's McCafé Menu For A Snickers Iced Coffee
We love fast food coffee, and we're particularly fond of McDonald's McCafé drinks (even if we can't get those free coffee refills anymore). However, if you're an avid McDonald's customer, the chain's fairly small selection of iced coffee and espresso drinks can get old pretty quickly. That's why you have to delve into the secret menu — and, more specifically, order the Snickers iced coffee.
A now deleted TikTok video by @secretmenudrinks explains how to make this beverage, but luckily Sarah Margaret (@sarahmargareteats on TikTok) recreated the recipe before we lost it. In a TikTok video from 2021, Margaret orders the drink on the McDonald's app (which you should be using anyway for fantastic deals). This way, she can easily create her concoction without having to explain all the changes she'd like to make through the speaker at the drive-thru. To make her Snickers-themed coffee, she orders an iced hazelnut coffee, adding (one) chocolate caramel syrup, (one) chocolate syrup, (two) caramel drizzle, and (one) whipped cream on top.
McDonald's iced coffee and its secret menu
The wonderful thing about the McDonald's app is the ease with which you can play around with flavors. In fact, Sarah Margaret's TikTok video had only grazed the surface of all of the fun changes you can make to your iced coffee. The chain offers a multitude of syrups (vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and the aforementioned hazelnut and chocolate caramel), chocolate and caramel drizzle, and a plethora of sugars and artificial sweeteners. The menu also includes lattes, frappés, and macchiatos, which can also all be altered in whichever way you desire.
If you're feeling adventurous, you could also explore the hot coffee options like Americanos or cappuccinos. Syrups, sugar, and whipped cream can also be added to these drinks as well. It's time to delve into the vast world of the McDonald's secret menu, where your new favorite item can be made with just a few simple clicks on the app.