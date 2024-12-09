Is There A Difference Between A Frappe And Frappuccino?

Sometimes, you need a cup of strong black coffee to achieve alertness and kickstart your brain. Other times, your caffeine cravings lean toward something cold, sweet, and indulgent. You head to your closest coffee shop and order a Frappuccino — or was that a frappe?

Because they're not technically the same. Traditionally, a frappe (pronounced fra-pay), is a Greek beverage consisting of instant coffee, sugar, and water blended and poured over ice (a similar technique is used in the fluffy Dalgona coffee that went viral). The Frappuccino — trademarked by Starbucks — is typically a frozen blend of milk, coffee (optional), and any number of additional flavorings blended with ice to give it a thicker consistency.

Of course, McDonald's didn't lessen the confusion when they dubbed their own frozen coffee drink a Frappé. And the fact that you can buy both Frappuccinos and Frappés as refrigerated bottled drinks probably isn't helping, either. Oh, and if you're in New England, a frappe is simply another name for a milkshake! (More on that in a bit.)