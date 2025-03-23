The Key To Choosing The Best Crab Meat For The Tastiest Crab Cakes

Few dishes are a better seafood showcase than crab cakes. Pleasurably soft, delightfully sweet, and featuring a nice dose of crab flavor, they're an excellent way to make use of the crustacean. However, as such a seafood-laden recipe, it makes sense that you'll need the highest quality crab meat for the task. Yet buying and preparing crab can feel daunting, with several factors to consider.

Most critically, there's the crab meat consistency to choose from. Several types are available on the market, sorted from the largest pieces of jumbo lump, to standard lump, as well as more assorted types like claw and backfin. There's debate among crab meat enthusiasts over which type is best, but lump is widely considered the most favorable option. This crab meat style packs in a nice balance of moistness, crab flavor, and pleasant meaty texture. Less firmly packed than fin and claw meat, it'll lend your crab cakes a bit more airy lightness. So as long as you know how to prevent your crab cakes from falling apart while cooking, you'll get the tender result of the tastiest crab cakes.