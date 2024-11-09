What Makes North Carolina Barbecue Unique?

Few things will get Carolinians riled up like a barbecue debate. And should you invite them over for a "barbecue," they may be expecting some tender, fall-off-the-bone smoked pulled pork. "Cookouts" are for burgers and hot dogs. This is because North Carolina has a long history of perfecting its barbecue cooking techniques and accompanying sauces. There are three main requirements that come together to make the unique and piquant pork the region is known for.

Carolina barbecue requires that the meat must be cooked slowly over an open fire. Local wood like hickory, oak, maple, and apple will fuel the flames. Pork is always the protein of choice, and any part is acceptable, but regions may have their own preferences regarding the use of whole hog, stomach, ribs, and most commonly, the shoulder, for pulled pork. Finally, the pig will be coated in and served with a vinegary barbecue sauce because forgetting to do so may result in the cardinal sin of pork cooking: having dry, bland barbecue.