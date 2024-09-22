The Exact Difference Between Maine And Connecticut Lobster Rolls

There's a beauty to fiercely regional cuisine. Diners will debate the minute differences of a Brooklyn and New York style slice. Or tensions will rise regarding the tastiest version of regional barbecue styles. However, for those not raising the pitchforks, there's a grand pay-off: more varieties of a dish to sample. Such a passionate discourse is especially relevant to Maine and Connecticut lobster roll styles.

The two states don't border, and just like with their geographic gap, there's quite a division between the two sandwiches. In fact, only the pairing of lobster and bread is consistent, but past that, every component is reworked. The dressings on top of Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls differ, as do the preferred seasonings. And to finish it off, even the serving temperature is entirely different. Local residents will swear by a rendition, and stand by precisely what addition is blasphemous (for many in Connecticut, it's mayo). However, bite into either one, and it'll be a delicious experience.