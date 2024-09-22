The Exact Difference Between Maine And Connecticut Lobster Rolls
There's a beauty to fiercely regional cuisine. Diners will debate the minute differences of a Brooklyn and New York style slice. Or tensions will rise regarding the tastiest version of regional barbecue styles. However, for those not raising the pitchforks, there's a grand pay-off: more varieties of a dish to sample. Such a passionate discourse is especially relevant to Maine and Connecticut lobster roll styles.
The two states don't border, and just like with their geographic gap, there's quite a division between the two sandwiches. In fact, only the pairing of lobster and bread is consistent, but past that, every component is reworked. The dressings on top of Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls differ, as do the preferred seasonings. And to finish it off, even the serving temperature is entirely different. Local residents will swear by a rendition, and stand by precisely what addition is blasphemous (for many in Connecticut, it's mayo). However, bite into either one, and it'll be a delicious experience.
Maine lobster rolls are served cold
Most people equate this far North Eastern state with both the lobster and its subsequent sandwich. Consequently, this region's rendition is the most iconic lobster roll. First and foremost, the Maine lobster roll comes cold — perhaps its most identifiable characteristic. The chilled lobster is mixed with mayo, and is sometimes combined with tasty vegetable flavors like tarragon, chives, celery, or scallions. However, the addition of such aromatics is contentious amongst Mainers; some prefer to keep it to just the crustacean. And definitely don't ask for lettuce and tomato. The aim of the sandwich is to achieve delicious, seafood-flavored creaminess.
The employed bread is another area where things get a little polarizing. Some go for the all-American bun, while others swear by New England-style hot dog buns – there's also some differing opinions over whether or not the bread should be toasted. A side dish isn't required, although if it's on the table, it's going to be easily reheated corn on the cob, and perhaps some potatoes. Best way to enjoy the experience is out of a food truck or lobster shack, oceanside.
Expect your Connecticut lobster rolls to come toasted and warm
When it comes to the Connecticut lobster roll, the greatest contrast is the serving temperature. The lobster is heated prior to assembly, and covered with some melted butter. Not only does this alter its mouthfeel, but also change the color to a brighter red shade. In suit, the roll is always served warm, too. Similarly to the Maine lobster roll, the bread is generally either a New England roll or a classic hot dog bun. The bread is brushed with butter, and toasted on all sides, until it reaches a delectable golden brown. Typically, a side of extra melted butter accompanies the sandwich, for dipping.
Otherwise, the sandwich is kept simple, perhaps with a leaf of lettuce to keep the bun crisp. And alongside, pair with a serving of chips, to keep the crunchy textures going. When it comes to the debate over which regional variety of the lobster roll reigns supreme, some Connecticuters will claim that Maine's iteration isn't even a true lobster roll. If the lobster is cooled and there's mayo in the mix, local Connecticut residents refer to the dish as a lobster salad — likely with a bit of a smirk. So don't bring up the cooled version in this coastal state, and instead enjoy how it's done, Connecticut-style.