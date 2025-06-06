What's The Difference Between Vermont's Creemee And Classic Soft Serve?
If you're not from Vermont and have never been to the Green Mountain State, you may not have the slightest clue what a creemee is. Well, simply put, it's soft-serve ice cream. Creemees and classic soft serve are ice cream pumped full of air to create its pillowy consistency and are usually enjoyed atop a cone. They aren't exactly one and the same, though. Much like custard versus soft serve, the difference is very subtle. Basically, creemees have a higher fat content than soft serve and often contain maple syrup.
Unsurprisingly, maple creemees are a Vermont staple, as the state is known for its prolific maple syrup production. Typically made with 5% butterfat, the subtle alteration makes the regional delicacy creamier compared to regular soft serve. The reason for the extra buttermilk is to balance out the sweetness from the maple syrup. Not having enough of its buttermilk base can lead to a creemee that's way too sweet, and you'll likely want to toss it. Therefore, makers of the frozen treat take great care to ensure the proportions are just right so the ice cream doesn't end up tasting like straight-up maple syrup.
What to get and where to go
Unless you're not a fan of maple syrup, you should definitely order a maple creemee if you find yourself in Vermont. Akin to Wisconsin's cheese, lobster rolls in Maine, and deep-dish pizza in Chicago, maple creemees are a state specialty. While they may be offered elsewhere, they're unlikely to be of the same quality. Maple syrup aside, many spots will offer classic ice cream flavors, like chocolate and vanilla. Burlington Bay Market & Cafe is known for its maple and black raspberry creemees and new flavors like maple butterscotch and banana cream pie.
Little Gordo Creemee Stand in downtown Burlington is another popular place to get a creemee. They've been known to offer creemees with twists like caramel, pumpkin pie, horchata, and even Earl Grey. Other spots include Village Creemee Stand in Bristol, which does creemee root beer floats, Canteen Creemee Company in Waitsfield, and Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho. Some places offer more flavors and toppings, so be sure to look up the menu before you go to see what they have. Creemee toppings include classics like sprinkles, as well as candy bits, chopped nuts, cookie dough, and decadent sauces, from hot fudge to caramel.