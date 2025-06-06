What's The Difference Between Vermont's Creemee And Classic Soft Serve?

If you're not from Vermont and have never been to the Green Mountain State, you may not have the slightest clue what a creemee is. Well, simply put, it's soft-serve ice cream. Creemees and classic soft serve are ice cream pumped full of air to create its pillowy consistency and are usually enjoyed atop a cone. They aren't exactly one and the same, though. Much like custard versus soft serve, the difference is very subtle. Basically, creemees have a higher fat content than soft serve and often contain maple syrup.

Unsurprisingly, maple creemees are a Vermont staple, as the state is known for its prolific maple syrup production. Typically made with 5% butterfat, the subtle alteration makes the regional delicacy creamier compared to regular soft serve. The reason for the extra buttermilk is to balance out the sweetness from the maple syrup. Not having enough of its buttermilk base can lead to a creemee that's way too sweet, and you'll likely want to toss it. Therefore, makers of the frozen treat take great care to ensure the proportions are just right so the ice cream doesn't end up tasting like straight-up maple syrup.