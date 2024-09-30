One Of The Best Sandwiches To Order In Rhode Island Is Like A Hot Dog, But Better

When you think of New England, you might think of seafood favorites like lobster bisque or clam chowder. Yes, those are quite popular in the Northeast, but if you make a pit stop anywhere in Rhode Island, you'll find that another food reigns supreme: the hot wiener. First invented by the Olneyville New York System restaurant in Providence in 1927, this handheld favorite has left a big mark on the smallest state for nearly 100 years. The hot wiener is also sometimes called a "New York system" because of where it originated.

Advertisement

It looks like a hot dog, and it acts like a hot dog, but do not confuse the two dishes. The biggest distinction is the way hot wieners are made. Hot wieners are thought to contain fewer processed ingredients; they're made of three types of meat (beef, pork, and veal), and while they do contain one preservative, everyone in Rhode Island would likely tell you that it's a bit different from what's in your hot dog. Plus, true hot wieners always have a natural casing, though you might be able to find a couple of spots that sell them without one.