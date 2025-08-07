West Coast Vs East Coast Bagels: Is There Actually A Difference?
The home of the best bagels in the United States may be up for debate depending on where you're located. New York has long remained a bagel hotspot of America, with a plethora of unique sandwich combinations and endless types of cream cheese. However, the West Coast has a renowned bagel scene as well. While bagels were first brought to New York by Polish Jews in the 19th century, they have expanded across the country since. Western Bagel, founded in 1947 by New York Jewish immigrant David Ustin, was established in Los Angeles to bring an LA twist to the typical New York-style bagel. The actual difference between the East Coast and West Coast bagels comes down to texture, ingredients, and preparation.
Bagels have been a staple American breakfast for quite some time and have evolved in many ways. New York is known for its traditional bagel recipe, with real flour, yeast, malt, salt, and water as the main ingredients. The West Coast uses the same recipe, but has unique additions like brown sugar and malted barley extract that give the bagel a sweet flavor. New York bagels are also denser and fluffier, while a California bagel is more airy in comparison. You can eat your bagel any way you want on either coast, but California is especially known for its bagel sandwiches, such as the BLT chopped bagel, while New York's unofficial sandwich is the classic bacon, egg, and cheese.
Is one bagel better than the other?
When it comes to the debate of the better bagel, it really does come down to preference. A New York bagel is always boiled in water with barley malt to give it that perfect crunch-to-fluff ratio. Many people claim California bagels taste a lot like sourdough, which is most likely due to the sour fermentation used in preparation. While New Yorkers may boast that their bagels are the best, many people have switched sides after trying the West Coast bagel. However, other bagel consumers have claimed good West Coast bagels are few and far between, whereas a good New York bagel is everywhere you look.
Bagels have come a long way since their origin, and there are many ways you can consume them, whether you're on the East or West Coast. For a more modern bagel with raw ingredients, the California bagel is probably the way to go. If you're a fan of the classic bagel that never changes, New York bagels are a must for your city itinerary. The battle over the best bagel will most likely never see an end, but at least both sides can agree that bagels are worth fighting for.