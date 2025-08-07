West Coast Vs East Coast Bagels: Is There Actually A Difference?

The home of the best bagels in the United States may be up for debate depending on where you're located. New York has long remained a bagel hotspot of America, with a plethora of unique sandwich combinations and endless types of cream cheese. However, the West Coast has a renowned bagel scene as well. While bagels were first brought to New York by Polish Jews in the 19th century, they have expanded across the country since. Western Bagel, founded in 1947 by New York Jewish immigrant David Ustin, was established in Los Angeles to bring an LA twist to the typical New York-style bagel. The actual difference between the East Coast and West Coast bagels comes down to texture, ingredients, and preparation.

Bagels have been a staple American breakfast for quite some time and have evolved in many ways. New York is known for its traditional bagel recipe, with real flour, yeast, malt, salt, and water as the main ingredients. The West Coast uses the same recipe, but has unique additions like brown sugar and malted barley extract that give the bagel a sweet flavor. New York bagels are also denser and fluffier, while a California bagel is more airy in comparison. You can eat your bagel any way you want on either coast, but California is especially known for its bagel sandwiches, such as the BLT chopped bagel, while New York's unofficial sandwich is the classic bacon, egg, and cheese.