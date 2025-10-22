The Hands Down Best Pie In Every Single US State
While pie is certainly not an American invention, we have adopted it as part of our national identity. In the 1930s and 1940s, the phrase "for mom and apple pie" became a rallying cry for soldiers fighting abroad in World War II. "As American as apple pie" became synonymous with the very foundation of what it meant to be American and a concept that epitomized the essence of home.
Today, nearly every state in the country has its favorite local pie recipe, ranging from sweet delights, like huckleberry or wild blueberry, to savory ones, like chicken pot pie. If you enjoy finding the best local hole-in-the-wall to eat a slice of pie while taking a road trip, this list is for you. We scoured the internet searching high and low for the best pie and pie shop in every single U.S. state. For more on how we chose our top picks, read until the very end.
Alabama: Sweet Potato Pie at JaWanda's Sweet Potato Pies
Rooted in faith and family, JaWanda's Sweet Potato Pies is a slice of Southern hospitality located in the heart of Birmingham, Alabama. Open since 2015, owner JaWanda Jackson serves up "A Taste of Heaven" one pie at a time. While her sweet potato pies are available in over a dozen different varieties, the Original and Pecan flavors are her top sellers.
(205) 874-9880
5291 Valleydale Rd, Birmingham, AL 35242
Alaska: Key Lime Pie at A Pie Stop
If you are searching for a slice or whole pie in Anchorage, Alaska, visit A Pie Stop. This family-owned business produces sweet and savory pies from-scratch using locally-sourced ingredients. One of its most beloved offerings is a classic key lime pie. The secret to this key lime pie is a sprinkle of Alaskan love in every recipe.
(907) 677-7437
3020 Minnesota Dr, Ste 1A, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Brown Sugar Peach Pie at Mamma Toledo's The Pie Hole
Mamma Toledo's The Pie Hole began as a labor of love for owner Tonya Saidi. She began selling pies at local farmers markets in 2010 before opening her Phoenix-based storefront in 2013. Every pie here is prepared with nostalgia in mind, but one fan-favorite is the Brown Sugar Peach Pie.
(602) 332-7346
15414 N 7th St Ste 6, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arkansas: Coconut Meringue Pie at Charlotte's Eats and Sweets
Located in the town of Keo along the unofficial "Pie Trail" of the state of Arkansas, Charlotte's Eats and Sweets has been serving up Southern comfort food since opening its doors in 1993. The pie shop, which has been featured in "Southern Living" and happens to be a local favorite, is well-known for its decadent coconut meringue pie.
(501) 842-2123
290 Main St, Keo, AR 72083
California: Dutch Apple Pie at Julian Pie Company
When you think of all-American apple pie, the hamlet of Julian, California, may not be the first place that comes to mind. This mecca is the epicenter of perfect apple pies made from locally-sourced fruit, and the best ones come from the Julian Pie Company, which has been serving its recipe since 1986.
(760) 765-2400
2225 Main St, Julian, CA 92036
Colorado: Tart Cherry Pie at Legacy Pie Co.
What started as a roadside stand in Denver in 1929, Legacy Pie Co. is a fourth-generation business that has managed to stay true to its roots. Its commitment to tradition has led it to become one of the most beloved pie shops in the state of Colorado. Though the eatery specializes in sweet and savory treats alike, it is perhaps best-known for its tart cherry pie.
(303) 635-6748
4000 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212
Connecticut: Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Pie at Michele's Pies
Opened in 2007 in Norwalk, Connecticut, Michele's Pies has not only garnered the support of throngs of fans, but it has earned dozens of awards, including 51 first place finishes at the National Pie Championships. The secret to the pies: "They are handmade with love." The signature offering at this pie shop is the Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Pie.
(203) 354-7144
666 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851
Delaware: Lemon Meringue Pie at Bing's Bakery
Delaware's longest-running bakery, Bings Bakery has been making sweet treats since 1871. Not only has the bakery assembled an enviable collection of awards and accolades, but its pies, cupcakes, and more are beloved native Delawareans. Among its most well-received offerings is a fluffy lemon meringue pie, which is exclusively available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
(302) 737-5310
253 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: Key Lime Pie at Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory
In the state of Florida, key lime pie is king. While you can get this delicacy in a number of places, the best of the best comes from the Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory located in Tavernier. Not only has its key lime pie earned numerous awards, but this establishment has been featured on the Food Network, Travel Channel, and more.
Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory
(305) 922-2400
92220 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070
Georgia: Mini Chocolate Chess Pie at Crave Pie Studio
Started in 2010, Crave Pie Studio in Atlanta, Georgia, is no stranger to the spotlight. It has earned a host of accolades and garnered enthusiastic media attention from outlets ranging from "Today" to Eater. This pie shop is perhaps best known for its 5-inch mini pies, which are baked in signature flavors including a classic chocolate chess variety.
(678) 485-7198
3107 B Main St, Duluth, GA 30096
Hawaii: Chocolate Haupia Pie at Ted's Bakery
The only place to eat an authentic haupia pie is in the great state of Hawaii, and the best ones can be found at the humble Ted's Bakery. A favorite of "Moana" star Auliʻi Cravalho, this bakery located on the North Shore of Oahu specializes in a chocolate variation of this coconut-based, tapioca-like pie that is light and creamy.
(808) 638-8207
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712
Idaho: Huckleberry Pie at Pie Hut
Ask any local in the small lakeside town of Sandpoint, Idaho, where to find the best pie and they will likely steer you toward the Pie Hut. This local eatery offers a number of different types of pie, but the specialty of the house is definitely its seasonally-available huckleberry pie, which is made from locally-sourced fresh fruit.
208) 265-2208
502 Church St Ste A, Sandpoint, ID 83864
Illinois: Passion Fruit Meringue at Hoosier Mama Pie Company
Featured in Bon Appetit, Chicago Eater, and more, Hoosier Mama Pie Company located in downtown Chicago is no stranger to the spotlight. This vintage pie shop, specializing in artisanal pies made from scratch, produces a number of specialty sweet and savory delights on rotation, including a unique Passion Fruit Meringue delicacy.
312-243-4846
1618 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Indiana: Hoosier Sugar Cream Pie at My Sugar Pie
The state of Indiana may perhaps best be known for a 5-ingredient delicacy called a sugar cream pie. This best version of this custard-like delight can be found at My Sugar Pie in Zionsville, Indiana. Not only is it a local favorite, but it comes recommended by none other than Oprah Winfrey.
(317) 733-8717
40 East Pine St, Zionsville, IN, United States, IN 46077
Iowa: Chocolate Cream Pie at Kathy's Pies
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kathy's Pies has been serving up crave-worthy sweets since it first opened in 1986. The number one best-seller at this bakery is a 10-inch chocolate cream pie, which is available in plain, graham, and meringue varieties. It also sells a version of the beloved old-school Iowan classic raisin cream pie.
(319) 362-5216
616 5th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Kansas: Cherry Pie at The Upper Crust Pie Bakery
Located in Overland Park, Kansas, The Upper Crust Pie Bakery has been featured in Food & Wine, USA Today, Kansas! Magazine, and more. Fans love its cherry pie, and the bakery is known for its 3rd Friday pie flights. Diners can enjoy three slices of different varieties of pie for just $13.
(913) 642-2999
7943 Santa Fe Dr, Overland Park, KS 66204
Kentucky: Derby Pie from Kern's Kitchen
Created in 1954 by Kern's Kitchen, Kentucky Bourbon Pie or Derby Pie is a delicacy that has become as synonymous with the state as its famous horse race. Though there isn't a Kern's Kitchen storefront, this pie made from chocolate and walnuts can be found at retailers and restaurants across the state of Kentucky.
(502) 499-0285
2420 Ampere Dr, Louisville, KY 40299
Louisiana: Chocolate Meringue Pie at Lea's Lunchroom
Located in the quaint town of Lecompte, Louisiana, Lea's Lunchroom has been serving Southern-style comfort food since it opened in 1928. Though by no means the only item on the menu, pie is one of the stars of this eatery. One of the most popular slices available is a homemade chocolate or lemon meringue pie.
(318) 776-5178
1810 Highway 71 S, Lecompte, LA 71346
Maine: Wild Maine Blueberry at Mount Desserts Pie Company
When in the state of Maine, wild blueberry pie is a must-have. Perhaps the finest version of this delicacy you will find in the state can be found at a small sister-owned bakery on Mount Desert Island called Mount Desserts Pie Company. Seasonally-available, these 9-inch pies are made from scratch daily.
(207) 244-8710
2 Lookout Point Rd, Bar Harbor, ME 04660
Maryland: Apple Crumb at Dangerously Delicious Pies
Dangerously Delicious Pies located in Baltimore, Maryland, might just be the closest thing to a rock star pie shop in America. This hip bakery has gotten quite a bit of attention from the likes of Food Network, "Southern Living," "Food & Wine," and many more. Though it excels in sweet and savory pie equally, the apple crumb here is a true fan favorite.
(410) 805-7841
810 W. 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: New England Apple at Ever So Humble Pie Company
After 25 years in business, the Ever So Humble Pie Company hasn't gotten an inflated ego. In fact, its humility may be its primary key to success. Located just south of Boston, this pie shop prepares sweet and savory pies from-scratch daily. Among its most popular flavors is its New England apple, featuring brown sugar, spices, and either a flaky crust or crumble topping.
(508) 660-9731
153 Washington St, East Walpole, MA 02032
Michigan: Michigan 4-Berry at Achatz Handmade Pies
Founded in 1993, Achatz Handmade Pies is no stranger to the spotlight. This pie shop has been featured on Food Network, Good Morning America, CBS News, and more for its hand-crafted pies made with the freshest, most sustainable, and humanely-produced ingredients available. A standout pie is its award-winning Michigan 4-Berry creation featuring Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries.
(586) 749-2882
30301 Commerce Blvd, Chesterfield Township, MI 48051
Minnesota: North Shore Berry Crumb at Rustic Inn Café
Known for its comfort food and distinctive cabin-like architecture, Rustic Inn Café has been serving up some of the best pies in Minnesota since 1986. All of its pies are made from-scratch and feature quintessential Minnesota ingredients. This includes its North Shore Berry Crumb pie, which consists of apple, rhubarb, strawberry, and blueberry in what some describe as "candefied granola" delivery format.
(218) 834-2488
2773 Highway 61, Two Harbors, MN 55616
Mississippi: Chocolate Meringue Pie at Sugaree's Bakery
Since 1997, Sugaree's Bakery has been whipping up decadent cakes and pies using recipes that have been handed down from one generation to the next. Its pies are crafted from a combination of lard and butter, producing a flaky crust that is truly irresistible. Perhaps its most well-known variety is the behemoth Chocolate Meringue Pie, which consists of 3 pounds of filling and 1 pound of meringue.
(662) 534-0031
110 W Bankhead St, New Albany, MS 38652
Missouri: Cherry Pie at Sugarfire Pie
When pastry chef Carolyn Downs began making pies at Sugarfire Smokehouse in Olivette, Missouri, she never expected the demand to force her to open her own shop in 2014, but that's exactly what happened. The result was Sugarfire Pie, which sells a wide array of pie cakes, stack pies, hand pies, and pie shakes in addition to fan favorites, like the tart, classic Cherry Pie.
(314) 736-6300
9200 Olive Blvd, Ste 108, Olivette, MO 63132
Montana: Huckleberry Pie at Loula's Cafe
When it comes to pie, Montanans are experts, and few do it better than Loula's Cafe. This quaint pie shop in Whitefish has been nationally-recognized for its from-scratch specialties. Perhaps its most well-known and unique offering is a Huckleberry Pie made with fresh, locally-sourced berries. This pie is available plain or combined with other fruits and berries.
(406) 862-5614
300 E 2nd St, Whitefish, MT 59937
Nebraska: Pecan Pie at Sweet Magnolia's Bake Shop
Opened in 2016 by foodie, head baker, and entrepreneur Katina Talley, Sweet Magnolia's Bake Shop has consistently attracted the attention of the media and fans alike with its diverse array of sweet treats. Though the shop specializes in custom orders, its pies quite literally take the cake. If you are hunting for something special for the holidays, try its decadent Pecan Pie.
(402) 934-6427
813 N 40th St, Omaha, NE 68131
Nevada: Peanut Butter Chocolate Meringue at Pies Unlimited
They say "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas," but not when it comes to pie. Pies Unlimited has garnered the attention of many locals and visitors alike who have been frequenting this family-owned institution since it opened in 2002. Though it has a number of popular offerings, its Peanut Butter Chocolate Meringue is a favorite.
(702) 433-7437
2465 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
New Hampshire: Strawberry Rhubarb at Woodstock Pie and Coffee
Voted Best Pie in New Hampshire by Yankee Magazine and lauded on social media, Woodstock Pie and Coffee is a local gem that serves up delicious sweet treats and a mean cup of Joe. Its catalog of pie is extensive, featuring sweet and savory options alike. However, its bread and butter is its fruit pies, among which the Strawberry Rhubarb is a perennial favorite.
(603) 745-8800
114 Main St, North Woodstock, NH 03262
New Jersey: Spiced Brown Sugar Pear Pie at Pie Girl NJ
Sometimes, good things come in small packages, and this is exactly the case when it comes to Pie Girl NJ. This small business is only open two days a week, but its fans are passionate about the homemade pies turned out in its kitchen. Though the menu is diverse and ever-changing, among its more eclectic and beloved offerings is a Spice Brown Sugar Pear Pie.
117 W. Ward St, Highstown, NJ 08520
New Mexico: Strawberry Rhubarb at Pie Town Pie Co.
Located just 2.5 hours away from Albuquerque, New Mexico is a town that is dedicated to pie. Since the 1920s, Pie Town has been a pie lover's dream come true, a place where you can have your pie and eat it too. The best place to indulge in a slice is Pit Town Pie Co. Among the flavors that tourists are most enamored with is the Strawberry Rhubarb pie.
(877) 743-8696
5613 U.S. 60, Pie Town, New Mexico 87827
New York: Lavish Chocolate Cream at Petee's Pie Company
Located in the heart of a bustling Manhattan is a second-generation pie shop with humble origins. Opened in 2014, Petee's Pie features pies made from-scratch using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients. As featured in across many food publications, this pie shop has garnered plenty of media attention. Its Lavish Chocolate Cream pie is the go-to for true connoisseurs.
(646) 494-3630
600 11TH AVE, New York, New York 10036
North Carolina: Chocolate Chess at Slice Pie Company
At Slice Pie Company, it's all about family. Started by father daughter team Michael and Kristen Mullins, this pie shop has captured the hearts and attention of countless fans and media outlets, including "Southern Living," USA Today, and more. The key to its success is a Blue Ribbon Award-winning biscuit crust. It is the base for one of its most popular pies, a decadent Southern-style Chocolate Chess.
(984) 296-2194
606 N. Person St, Raleigh, NC 27604
North Dakota: Butterscotch Cream at Nichole's Fine Pastry and Cafe
In an unassuming pie shop located in Fargo, North Dakota, gourmet small-batch baked goods are being prepared by 2024 James Beard Award nominee for Outstanding Bakery. At the helm of Nichole's Fine Pastry and Cafe is pastry chef and owner Nichole Hensen. Featured on Food Network, "People," and Midwest Living Magazine, this shop turns out delicacies. One of its favorites is the Butterscotch Cream pie, which fuses American sensibilities with European style.
Nichole's Fine Pastry and Cafe
(701) 232-6430
13 8th St, S Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Chocolate Peanut Butter at Schmucker's Restaurant
Opened in 1948 in Toledo, Ohio, Schmucker's Restaurant has been making homemade comfort food and baking from-scratch pies for three generations. With 20 different varieties to choose from, selecting a best-seller might seem impossible. That said, one popular variety is the Chocolate Peanut Butter pie, which is on its permanent menu.
(419) 535-9116
2103 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615
Oklahoma: Drunken Turtle at Pie Junkie
Opened in 2013 by friends Darcy Schein and Leslie Coale-Mossman, Pie Junkie has not only cultivated throngs of fans, it has successfully transformed what was once a hobby into a thriving business. Featured in "People," "Vogue," "USA Today," and more, this pie shop in Oklahoma City fuses tradition with innovation, including offerings like its best-selling Drunken Turtle pie.
(405) 605-8767
1711 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: Marionberry Pie at Willamette Valley Pie Company
Situated in the heart of the cane berry capital of the world is a family-owned business that has been manufacturing hand-crafted pies and desserts for over a century. The Willamette Valley Pie Company produces pie using fresh fruit harvested on site and from local farms. Its specialty is the Marionberry Pie, an Oregon delicacy. These pies are sold fresh and frozen.
(503) 873-7437
2994 82nd Ave, NE Salem, OR 97305
Pennsylvania: Shoofly Pie at Bird-In-Hand Bakery & Cafe
If you are seeking to enjoy a slice of history in pie delivery format, Bird-In-Hand Bakery & Cafe located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is the spot for you. This pie shop located at the site of an early Quaker settlement in Amish Country features hand-crafted pies made using generations-old recipes. Among its most iconic offerings is an old-school, wet-bottom Shoofly Pie.
(717) 768-1501
2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505
Rhode Island: Key Lime Pie at Pastiche Fine Desserts
Since 1983, Pastiche Fine Desserts located in Providence, Rhode Island, has been serving up gourmet sweet treats of all kinds. Though pie isn't necessarily all it is known for, it is certainly a fan favorite. A surprising house specialty is its airy Key Lime Pie made with a decadent, crunchy graham cracker crust.
(401) 861-5190
92 Spruce St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: I-40 at Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Steeped in Southern charm and family tradition, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop has been serving up homemade pies since it first opened its doors in 2018. It has been featured by several media outlets, including "Southern Living," Travel Channel, and Taste of the South. Among its most unique pie offerings is the I-40, a spin on a pecan pie topped with shredded coconut and chocolate chips.
(864) 203-3370
2222 August St, Greenville, South Carolina 29605
South Dakota: Bumbleberry Pie at Purple Pie Place
Featured in "People," NPR, and Best Things South Dakota, Purple Pie Place in Custer is a tourist destination that can't be missed — quite literally. The purple-hued building is located in the heart of the Black Hills. Among its most exciting, an appropriately-colored pie offerings is the bumbleberry, which is made from raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.
(605) 673-4070
19 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: Pumpkin Crumble at Baked on 8th
In the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, is a trendy bakery named Baked on 8th serving up pies and sweet treats that taste just like what grandma used to make. While cakes may be the bakery's specialty, its pies have garnered it plenty of recognition as among the best in the state. A standout feature is the Pumpkin Crumble topped with pecan streusel.
(615) 933-1100
1512 8th Ave, South Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Lemon Meringue at Blue Bonnet Cafe
In a state the size of Texas, finding the best pie may seem like searching for a needle in a haystack. That said, Blue Bonnet Cafe stands out above the rest. Open since 1929, this cafe has been featured in countless outlets, including Road Food Magazine and Travel & Leisure Magazine. One of its top pies is a towering Lemon Meringue.
(830) 693-2344
211 N US Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
Utah: Coconut Cream at Veyo PIes
For more than 30 years, Veyo Pies has been bringing hand-crafted pies to Southern Utah. The selection of pies here is truly extraordinary, featuring fruit, cream, and specialty offerings, as well as gluten and sugar free varieties. A top seller is the Coconut Cream pie topped with toasted flaked coconut. Dining here is a truly uniquely Utah experience.
(435) 574-2132
24 S Main St, Veyo, UT 84782
Vermont: Chess Pie at Southern Pie Café
For those searching for Southern comfort food in New England, Southern Pie Café is just the ticket. Located in Chester, Vermont, this spot serves crave-worthy, home-cooked fare in a quaint atmosphere. However, the star of the show here is the pie — the featured performer is a quintessential Southern delicacy that is often called a "desperation pie," namely Chess Pie.
(802) 875-7437
94 Common St, Chester, VT 05143
Virginia: Strawberry Rhubarb at Woodruff's Pies
Located in the heart of Amherst County, Virginia, is an unassuming pie shop where family and tradition are the name of the game. Woodruff's Pies and its matriarch, Mary Fannie, have been featured on the "Today Show." The shop is frequently cited as a top pick for pie hunters in the state on social media, where the Strawberry Rhubarb is considered a fan favorite.
(434) 384-1650
3297 Elon Rd, Monroe, VA 24574
Washington: Blue Hawaiian at A La Mode Pies
Located in Seattle, Washington, A La Mode Pies is an institution. Helmed by former journalist turned pie magician Chris Porter, this pie shop specializes in both sweet and savory pies with an eclectic bent. Its most noteworthy pie is the Blue Hawaiian, which features blueberries, crushed pineapple, and toasted coconut. The shop also offers pie making classes for those craving a hands-on experience.
(206) 456-4343
4225 SW Alaska St, Seattle, WA 98116
West Virginia: Old Fashioned Egg Custard at Oliver's PIes
In Wheeling, West Virginia's Centre Market, you'll discover a hidden gem known as Oliver's Pies. This quaint pie shop is owned and operated by Jim Oliver, a.k.a., "The Pie Man." Jim prepares every pie by hand daily, taking inspiration from his grandmother's tutelage. One of the most unique pies he serves is an Old Fashioned Egg Custard.
(304) 233-4111
2200 Market St, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Chocolate Mocha Cream at Stockholm Pie & General Store
In the unpretentious Village of Stockholm, Wisconsin, lies a quaint pie shop that has garnered national attention. Stockholm Pie & General Store has been featured on NPR's "Splendid Table" and in "Gourmet Magazine," and was named the no. 1 Pie Shop in America by "USA Today" readers. Among its to-die-for offerings is a luxurious Chocolate Mocha Cream pie.
(715) 442-5505
N. 2030 Spring St, Stockholm, WI 54769
Wyoming: Boysonberry Pie at Cowboy Cafe
If you are searching for the best place to stop for a slice of pie while driving across the vast plains of Wyoming, look no further than Cowboy Cafe. Eating pie at this rustic looking log cabin has been referred to as a "religious experience" and throngs of fans travel out of their way for a slice. A fan favorite is the Boysonberry Pie made with locally-sourced fruit.
(307) 672-2391
138 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801
Methodology
To determine the best pie in every single state in the U.S., we scoured the internet, social media, and discussion boards searching for reviews, awards, and local media coverage. Not only did we take into consideration the amount of media coverage of each of our top contenders, we looked at the quality of this content, assessing what makes each pie shop unique.
Once we decided on the best pie shops, we dug even deeper. The goal was to discover which pie at each shop was the top seller, most distinctive, or a family specialty.