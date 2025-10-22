The Hands Down Best Pie In Every Single US State

While pie is certainly not an American invention, we have adopted it as part of our national identity. In the 1930s and 1940s, the phrase "for mom and apple pie" became a rallying cry for soldiers fighting abroad in World War II. "As American as apple pie" became synonymous with the very foundation of what it meant to be American and a concept that epitomized the essence of home.

Today, nearly every state in the country has its favorite local pie recipe, ranging from sweet delights, like huckleberry or wild blueberry, to savory ones, like chicken pot pie. If you enjoy finding the best local hole-in-the-wall to eat a slice of pie while taking a road trip, this list is for you. We scoured the internet searching high and low for the best pie and pie shop in every single U.S. state. For more on how we chose our top picks, read until the very end.