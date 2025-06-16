This Old-School Pie Might Not Be For Everyone, But It's Beloved In Iowa
A meal isn't complete without a delicious dessert to finish things off, and every state has its own iconic dessert it stands proudly by. Pie is an especially popular option, ranging from popular classics such as key lime to the unusual and unique, such as Utah's pickle pie. A sweet-and-savory blend like that may sound a bit different, but there's a similar dessert over in Iowa that most people don't know about.
Meet the raisin and sour cream pie, an old-school Midwestern classic. It's fallen out of fashion in most parts of the United States, but it's still holding strong in Iowa. This pie is so popular there's an entire baking contest dedicated to it at the Iowa State Fair. While many balk at the flavor combination, Midwesterners insist that you don't knock it until you try it. Recipes for it go back generations, with many enjoying how simple it is to make. Even if its taste isn't your cup of tea, it's definitely one of the most unique pies out there — right next to Depression era water pie.
Raisin and sour cream pie
The specific origins of raisin and sour cream pie are debated. Many believe the recipe comes from Mennonite communities who may have brought it over from Germany. Others say it came from the Amish or Norwegian communities who settled in the area. While the origins are not widely agreed upon, the Iowan community definitely agrees that the pie is delicious.
The reason they love the pie so much is due to how well the key ingredients work together. It comes as a shock to many, but the juiciness of plump raisins, combined with the tang of sour cream, is a great match. The addition of spices, such as cloves and cinnamon, also adds an element of warmth to the pie's flavor, and the sour cream is offset by a generous helping of pillowy and sweet meringue on top. While the use of sour cream is definitely unusual by most pie standards, the ingredients it's combined with help balance it out.