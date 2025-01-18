Why Bakeries Call A Derby Pie 'Kentucky Bourbon Pie'
Derby pie is a delectably sweet and crunchy nut pie, typically made using walnuts (and yes, Derby Pie and pecan pie are different). Despite being its own distinct type of nut pie, Derby pie is often confused with other pies due to the fact that its name doesn't really give away what kind of filling it has. It also doesn't help that Derby pie goes by more than one name.
Also known as a Kentucky bourbon pie, the reason why the pie goes by two names is simply due to trademark. The name "Derby pie" was trademarked in 1964 by the family that originally invented the pie. As a result, bakeries have had to find unique and sometimes weird ways to name the pie without violating the trademark; Kentucky bourbon pie just so happens to be the most common secondary name for the pie.
The use of different names came about after many bakeries received cease and desist letters. At one point, things got so bad that Bon Appetit was sued over the use of the name. All of this is rather ironic considering the family chose the name simply by drawing it out of a hat full of potential names.
What exactly is a Kentucky bourbon pie?
Essentially, Kentucky bourbon pie is a more decadent version of a standard pecan pie. The traditional version of Kentucky bourbon pie uses walnuts, but many have since opted to use pecans instead, as the swap is relatively easy to make. Even bakers who are new to making nut pies can successfully accomplish making a pecan version of Kentucky bourbon pie by following the advice and tips from professional chefs like Ree Drummond.
Regardless of the type of nut used, a lot of what sets Kentucky bourbon pie apart from other nut pies is the use of Kentucky bourbon. Not only is this ingredient key to the name of the pie, but it is also what gives the pie a nice, sharp flavor. It adds an additional layer of complexity to the saltiness of the nuts and the sweetness of the sugar.
Another thing that sets Kentucky bourbon pie apart from a regular pecan pie is the use of chocolate. While you can absolutely add chocolate to a pecan pie for a luscious texture, it isn't a requirement for pecan pie. It is, however, required for Kentucky bourbon pie. Overall, Kentucky bourbon pie can simply be viewed as a pecan pie with extra ingredients that make a classic dessert even more delicious than before.