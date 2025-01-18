Why Bakeries Call A Derby Pie 'Kentucky Bourbon Pie'

Derby pie is a delectably sweet and crunchy nut pie, typically made using walnuts (and yes, Derby Pie and pecan pie are different). Despite being its own distinct type of nut pie, Derby pie is often confused with other pies due to the fact that its name doesn't really give away what kind of filling it has. It also doesn't help that Derby pie goes by more than one name.

Also known as a Kentucky bourbon pie, the reason why the pie goes by two names is simply due to trademark. The name "Derby pie" was trademarked in 1964 by the family that originally invented the pie. As a result, bakeries have had to find unique and sometimes weird ways to name the pie without violating the trademark; Kentucky bourbon pie just so happens to be the most common secondary name for the pie.

The use of different names came about after many bakeries received cease and desist letters. At one point, things got so bad that Bon Appetit was sued over the use of the name. All of this is rather ironic considering the family chose the name simply by drawing it out of a hat full of potential names.