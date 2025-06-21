The Story Behind This Old-School Pie's Oddly Memorable Name

Part molasses pie, part crumble, shoofly pie is a Pennsylvania staple. The delicious dessert's filling is reminiscent of a pecan pie without the pecans (or a rich coffee cake, depending on whether you prefer wet-bottom or dry-bottom shoofly pie — more on that in a moment), and the buttery, brown-sugary crumble is much like what you'd find on top of your favorite coffee cake. Its simple ingredients made it one of the staple desserts of the Great Depression, and the sweet treat continues to be a delicacy throughout Pennsylvania today.

According to food historians, the pie first made its appearance in the Pennsylvania Dutch community in the late 1800s. It appears that shoofly pie is a variation of the treacle tart — "treacle" being the British name for syrup derived from the sugar cane plant (such as molasses and golden syrup). While many believe that the origin of the pie's name comes from the act of having to "shoo" flies away while preparing the super-sweet filling, it's likely that the dessert got its name from a slightly less likely source.

The song "Shoo Fly, Don't Bother Me" was largely popular in the area, and a particularly popular donkey — named Shoofly the Boxing Mule — got his name from the song. Shoofly the Boxing Mule's popularity was used to brand a wide variety of products, including Shoofly Molasses and Shoofly Pie. The name has stood the test of time, and for many, a trip to Lancaster — the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch community — isn't complete without a slice of sweet-and-sticky shoofly pie (with a glass of oddly delicious Pennsylvania-style tree bark-flavored soda).