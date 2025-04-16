How 'Desperation Pies' Became The Ultimate Sweet Treat Of The Great Depression

It's hard to imagine an apple pie without apples, a pecan pie without pecans, or banana cream pie without bananas. But when ingredients were scarce — whether for economic reasons, seasonality, or during times of war — desperate times called for desperate measures. Yes, even when making pie. It was during these times that a category of pies, known as desperation (or "make-do") pies, were created. It's no surprise that several resurfaced during the Great Depression and World War II, when the high cost of fresh ingredients and rationing made it necessary to make substitutions. Many of them are now beloved classics in various regions of the United States, whether people need to make do or not.

One of the best known desperation pies is one of those old-school desserts no one seems to make anymore: mock apple pie. If you were born after 1930, you might think that the pie (also known as cracker pie) was created by Nabisco as a way to promote its Ritz crackers. But even though the recipe regularly appeared on the brand's distinctive red box from the 1930s until the 1990s, the dessert dates back until at least 1857, when a recipe appeared in the "Saturday Evening Post." The pie is generally made with salted crackers, water, sugar, and cream of tartar. Some recipes also add butter. If the thought of crackers instead of apples doesn't appeal to you, there's always green tomato pie, which swaps in late-summer tomatoes that haven't ripened on the vine.