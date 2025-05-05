You'll Only Find Haupia Pie At McDonald's Locations In This State
It's no secret that McDonald's switches up its international menu in different locations, but Hawaii's inventory of exclusive treats is truly the envy of the rest of America. You could spend a whole day dining at the island's Golden Arches: Portuguese sausage for breakfast, Spam and eggs for lunch, and a McTeri burger for dinner, rounded off, of course, with a haupia pie for dessert. Crispy, rich, and golden, this sweet treat is a riff on a traditional local delicacy. Its thick coconut filling is sweet and Jell-O-like in texture.
The word haupia is derived from the Hawaiian language; the term "hau" means cool, and "pia" refers to starch. Originally thickened with arrowroot in traditional Hawaiian Indigenous culture, today's haupia typically uses cornstarch to achieve that signature texture. You'll often find it served up at lūʻaus (Hawaiian feasts) or weddings, where it shines on its own. In Oahu, a chocolate spin on haupia has been popularized by Ted's Bakery, and haupia also brings a refreshing zing to mochi, ice cream, and yes; even McDonald's pies.
Why is haupia pie not sold across America?
When you think of Hawaii, a golden beach rimmed with coconut-laden palm trees comes to mind. While palm trees are actually not native (they were brought over by the Polynesians), they've become synonymous with the islands' landscape and palate. Hawaii's tropical, humid climate is the perfect environment for the trees to flourish, unlike most of mainland America. Outside of Hawaii, you'll have to travel to south Florida or California to get your hands on a fresh coconut, or else you'll have to make do with the canned or boxed variety.
It's a no-brainer that Hawaii gets exclusive dibs on McDonald's haupia pie. There's even a festival dedicated to the fruit, the Kauai Coconut Festival, which happens every October, and residents rally to launch petitions whenever McDonald's swaps the dish with taro pie. It makes sense, haupia pie is an integral part of Hawaiian culture (although perhaps not as big as Spam musubi), and coconut milk is also a nutritious pick; rich in electrolytes like potassium. Maybe Florida and California will need to up their game to get a chance of the coconut pie landing in their "haupi" meal.