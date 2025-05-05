You'll Only Find Haupia Pie At McDonald's Locations In This State

It's no secret that McDonald's switches up its international menu in different locations, but Hawaii's inventory of exclusive treats is truly the envy of the rest of America. You could spend a whole day dining at the island's Golden Arches: Portuguese sausage for breakfast, Spam and eggs for lunch, and a McTeri burger for dinner, rounded off, of course, with a haupia pie for dessert. Crispy, rich, and golden, this sweet treat is a riff on a traditional local delicacy. Its thick coconut filling is sweet and Jell-O-like in texture.

The word haupia is derived from the Hawaiian language; the term "hau" means cool, and "pia" refers to starch. Originally thickened with arrowroot in traditional Hawaiian Indigenous culture, today's haupia typically uses cornstarch to achieve that signature texture. You'll often find it served up at lūʻaus (Hawaiian feasts) or weddings, where it shines on its own. In Oahu, a chocolate spin on haupia has been popularized by Ted's Bakery, and haupia also brings a refreshing zing to mochi, ice cream, and yes; even McDonald's pies.