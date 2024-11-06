The 5 Ingredients You'll Need For Indiana's State Pie
Indiana is known as a lively state full of friendly people, unique attractions, and a thriving food culture, which may be due to the convergence of culinary influences on the state. Sharing borders with Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, and Michigan, Indiana's food scene seamlessly blends Southern classics like buttermilk biscuits and gravy with a yen for Midwestern molten cheese curds. However, one simple-yet-tantalizing dish stands out even above a traditional sauce-smothered Coney dog — sugar cream pie.
On paper, this deceptively simple pie doesn't seem like anything special — just sugar, cream, and flour are whipped together, flavored with a splash of vanilla and a grate of nutmeg. While some recipes call for a blend of brown and white sugar or a combination of whole milk and heavy cream, the simplest recipes only use granulated sugar and cream.
This five-ingredient filling is then poured into a standard pie crust and baked, which is where the real magic happens. Heat transforms the filling into a thick, rich, pale yellow, custard-like consistency. The vanilla and nutmeg bring a lightly spiced flavor that helps soften the intensity of the sweetness, supported by a flaky, buttery crust. There's clearly a reason this pie has been labeled a must-try Hoosier State classic. Pair it with a cup of coffee or black tea for the most authentic experience.
A brief history of the Hoosier State's famous sugar cream pie
While we don't know who officially invented this tasty dessert, it's likely that Quakers introduced it to other communities throughout the Hoosier State in the early 19th century. Similar to the background of the Depression-era water pie, the sugar cream pie appears to have been an invention of necessity. When other pie fillings were scarce — such as fresh fruit or eggs for custard — most people had ready access to sugar, flour, and fresh cream or milk from the family cow.
The inclusion of full-fat dairy in this pie meant that it wasn't just delicious, but also fairly satiating — something that was important when fresh foods weren't readily available. This recipe quickly became very popular among local communities, solidifying its place in Indiana's culinary zeitgeist. However, its first known appearance in a cookbook wasn't until 1976 when it was published in "The Hoosier Cookbook." Just over 30 years later, the sugar cream pie was designated as Indiana's official state pie.
Though easy to make with the requisite sugar, cream, flour, vanilla, and nutmeg, there are plenty of Indiana-based restaurants where you can enjoy an authentic slice (or two). If you're not sure where to go first, you can simply follow the Indiana Foodways Alliance Hoosier Pie Trail, which showcases 21 Hoosier State restaurants that serve a stellar sugar cream pie. Evidently, with the right five ingredients, you can not only make a delicious dessert, but also gain a spot in the history books.