The 5 Ingredients You'll Need For Indiana's State Pie

Indiana is known as a lively state full of friendly people, unique attractions, and a thriving food culture, which may be due to the convergence of culinary influences on the state. Sharing borders with Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, and Michigan, Indiana's food scene seamlessly blends Southern classics like buttermilk biscuits and gravy with a yen for Midwestern molten cheese curds. However, one simple-yet-tantalizing dish stands out even above a traditional sauce-smothered Coney dog — sugar cream pie.

On paper, this deceptively simple pie doesn't seem like anything special — just sugar, cream, and flour are whipped together, flavored with a splash of vanilla and a grate of nutmeg. While some recipes call for a blend of brown and white sugar or a combination of whole milk and heavy cream, the simplest recipes only use granulated sugar and cream.

This five-ingredient filling is then poured into a standard pie crust and baked, which is where the real magic happens. Heat transforms the filling into a thick, rich, pale yellow, custard-like consistency. The vanilla and nutmeg bring a lightly spiced flavor that helps soften the intensity of the sweetness, supported by a flaky, buttery crust. There's clearly a reason this pie has been labeled a must-try Hoosier State classic. Pair it with a cup of coffee or black tea for the most authentic experience.