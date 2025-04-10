Bourbon Belongs In Sweet Potato Pie. Here's How To Add It

Sweet potato pie is a classic on the multi-course dinner table — perfect for the holidays, but just right for an easy dessert any time of the year. To prep your sweet potatoes, the oven is always best to allow the natural sugars to really shine. You could add eggnog to your sweet potato pie for extra creaminess and flavor. The booze, spices, and fat from the heavy cream and milk combine beautifully with the sweet potato's natural flavor to make something that hits the sweet spot, but gets some of the other taste centers — salty, bitter, even umami. Part of the beauty of the sweet potato pie is the caramelization, and another boozy friend can help in that regard. Try some bourbon in your next sweet potato pie for some extra nutty, caramel, and oaky flavor.

Sweet potato and bourbon could be considered "autumnal flavors," but make no mistake, they're delicious all year 'round. And don't fret, the booze will cook off, so it won't be a tipsy pie. You'll just be left with more flavor and added texture: light and creamy with a bit of, not quite chewiness, but a touch of stoutness as the whiskey bakes down with the sugar and dairy.