Why We Ranked This Classic Panera Sandwich The Absolute Best

Panera has a lot to offer in the way of fresh, flavorful, quick-service meals, from salads and soups to its extensive sandwich list (although Panera's vegan options are a little lacking). It can be nice to have so many options, but if the mile-long menu is a little overwhelming for you, let us give you some advice. Chowhound tasted and ranked 10 of the best (and worst) Panera sandwiches and one in particular came out as a clear winner: Skip the Toasted Garden Caprese and the Chicken Bacon Rancher and give yourself a sure bet at a filling and delicious lunch with the Bacon Turkey Bravo.

Unlike some of the other choices on the list, the Bacon Turkey Bravo has a satisfying amount of toppings: turkey, bacon, white cheddar, tomatoes, and mixed greens. It neatly balances the high protein content of the more meat-heavy sandwiches on the list while still helping you get your daily dose of veggies. In the same vein of balance, the tomato basil miche bread is sliced thin enough that the flavors inside can shine through — which is more than we can say for some of the overly bready sandwiches on the list. To top it all off, a healthy dose of Panera's special sauce pulls all the Bacon Turkey Bravo flavors together with a creamy mustard-honey mixture that's the icing on the cake.