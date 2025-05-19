Why We Ranked This Classic Panera Sandwich The Absolute Best
Panera has a lot to offer in the way of fresh, flavorful, quick-service meals, from salads and soups to its extensive sandwich list (although Panera's vegan options are a little lacking). It can be nice to have so many options, but if the mile-long menu is a little overwhelming for you, let us give you some advice. Chowhound tasted and ranked 10 of the best (and worst) Panera sandwiches and one in particular came out as a clear winner: Skip the Toasted Garden Caprese and the Chicken Bacon Rancher and give yourself a sure bet at a filling and delicious lunch with the Bacon Turkey Bravo.
Unlike some of the other choices on the list, the Bacon Turkey Bravo has a satisfying amount of toppings: turkey, bacon, white cheddar, tomatoes, and mixed greens. It neatly balances the high protein content of the more meat-heavy sandwiches on the list while still helping you get your daily dose of veggies. In the same vein of balance, the tomato basil miche bread is sliced thin enough that the flavors inside can shine through — which is more than we can say for some of the overly bready sandwiches on the list. To top it all off, a healthy dose of Panera's special sauce pulls all the Bacon Turkey Bravo flavors together with a creamy mustard-honey mixture that's the icing on the cake.
What makes the Bacon Turkey Bravo special
The Bacon Turkey Bravo isn't the only protein-packed sandwich on the menu — the Tomato Basil BLT and the Grilled Chicken and Avo BLT give it some competition. But neither of these options come with Panera's sauce, a mixture of mayo, mustard, and seasonings that we felt truly set the sandwich apart, so much so that we recommend requesting extra sauce. The tomato basil miche bread, which both the Tomato Basil BLT and the Bacon Turkey Bravo come on by default, is slightly sweet and soft, without being as easily breakable as sourdough. This helps avoid the absolute tragedy of a sandwich that falls to pieces as you eat it.
If the tomato basil miche isn't your fave, Panera makes it really easy to swap out ingredients and toppings, whether you order on the app or in-person. When it comes to the Bacon Turkey Bravo, our reviewer notes that the plainer white miche allows the Panera sauce to shine while maintaining the texture and thickness benefits of the bread's tomato-basil counterpart. The creamy, fresh flavor is enhanced even further with the addition of avocado. We're pretty sure you'll be just as obsessed as us with the Bacon Turkey Bravo, and if you find yourself going there at least three times a month, here's a helpful hint: Unlimited lemonades from the Panera Sip Club might be worth it for you.