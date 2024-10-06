What You Need To Know Before Ordering Soup At Panera Bread

Panera Bread definitely isn't one of the cheapest fast-food restaurants in America, but this comes with priding itself on being a healthier alternative to a midday McDonald's break. However, that image was shaken in 2019 when TikToker @briannaraelenee released a video called "Exposing Panera." In the video, an employee prepares the chain's mac and cheese, which is shown to come in frozen packets that are heated in hot water before serving. Immediately, backlash was leveled at the company, with many questioning just how fresh Panera's food really was.

Soon, the restaurant's soups faced further scrutiny following another TikTok video in 2021 by @ohana_trender, who showed that Panera's soup comes in frozen packets like the brand's mac and cheese. Naturally, many were caught off guard by this revelation, with some previously believing the brand's soups were made in-house.

However, according to a Panera employee on Reddit, Panera's soups are made off-site in a factory and transported to the restaurants while frozen in pre-portioned packets. These are then warmed in a rethermalizer, which uses hot water to heat and cook products evenly. Honestly, this isn't as shocking as it might seem. In fact, many fast casual restaurants use the same method. While it may seem counter to Panera's image, using frozen food can actually be extremely healthy in some circumstances, because it can preserve foods without harsh preservatives while maintaining nutritional value.