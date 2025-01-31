5 Fast Food Restaurants That Serve Soup

Soup is essential eating for those icy diners looking to warm up with a cup of chicken noodle or broccoli cheddar. There's a reason the comfort food has inspired devotion and soup-themed memes. Nothing is more fulfilling than a warm liquid dotted with protein and veggies (bonus points for creative soup toppings like crunchy croutons or fried shallots). Because of how necessary your soup supply might be during the cold winter months (or every month, if you like it hot), it's important to have a few fast food options on your radar.

While canned grocery store soups can be a hit or miss, you might be surprised to find that some of your favorite franchises have a soup option (or five) on their menus. So next time you're chilly, and in need of a big bowl of chili, creamy tomato, or cheesy baked potato soup in a hurry, there are a few fast food spots to fulfill your cravings.