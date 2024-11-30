10 Store-Bought Carrot Cakes, Ranked Worst To Best

I come from a big family of carrot cake lovers, so I've been forced by proxy to eat a lot of it in my life, both the store-bought and the home-baked version. Granted, there's not much to hate about carrot cake, which has been around since the Middle Ages. Clearly, it has wide appeal. Just as clearly, folks have been trying to sneak vegetables into their cake mix for a long time.

Why is carrot cake so lovable? Lots of reasons, really — it's moist, it's filling. You can tell there's food value in there, because when you eat it (or at least, when I do) you don't feel nearly as sick as with a slice of white birthday cake. You can make a delicious basic carrot cake fairly easily, or you can dress it up with schmancy ingredients like caramelized walnuts. The sky is really the limit — or at least, your creativity is. For this reason, there's a lot of variation in carrot cake that you find at the store. I would argue that it tends to vary more than, say, a bakery chocolate cake or apple pie, both of which have pretty immutable ingredients and prep methods.

Carrot cake, on the other hand, comes in so many different versions: cream cheese frosting versus butter-heavy icing; dense and moist versus light and crumbly cake; heavy on the raisins and pineapples versus, "Hey, aren't there supposed to be pineapples in here?" It goes without saying that a taste test was required, so here are 10 store-bought versions ranked worst to best.