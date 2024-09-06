The Best (And Worst) Panera Sandwiches To Order In 2024, Ranked

Need a quick bite to eat for lunch? There are plenty of sandwich options from Panera that include fresh taste, balanced flavor, and filling ingredients. Striking a nice balance of efficiency and made-to-order customization, you can rely on Panera for a wide menu that is ideal for lunch — but which sandwiches should be a the top of your list and which are better to skip?

I tried a variety of the most popular sandwiches at Panera, including some that had recently been introduced to the menu, to see which were the best. If you're like me, you might have your go-to sandwich choices but Panera puts its own spin on many classics. The chain also features new combinations and even a signature sauce recipe as a condiment. There were toasted options as well as sandwiches with plenty of veggies and cold cuts, many on different kinds of bread. The sauces and dressings were standout ingredients for many of the combinations, although additions like bacon and avocado also propelled plain sandwiches higher on the list. Of course, you can always customize your sandwich to switch out the bread, add extras, or omit toppings so you can be sure to get something that will make your taste buds happy.

