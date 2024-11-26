What Happened To Panera Bread's Double Bread Bowl?

When it comes to ordering food at Panera Bread, much like the name implies, it really is all about the bread. From the best and worst of Panera's sandwiches to the neat bread ordering hack that can help customers save money, it is undeniable that bread is at the heart of what Panera Bread does. Even the company's other dishes, like soup, can include bread, either as a side or as a literal bowl.

Of course, the only thing better than one bread bowl is two bread bowls. Panera understood this and, at one point, offered a double bread bowl. The product had a brief run during the Valentine's Day season of 2019, but has not reappeared since, supposedly due to low sales.

The double bread bowl was simply a larger loaf of bread with two hollowed-out sections for soup instead of one. Customers could mix and match two of Panera Bread's signature soups in one order. As delicious as this idea was, and as much as many customers seemed to enjoy it, the double bread bowl sadly is no longer available at Panera.