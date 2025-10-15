7 Ways To Use Cottage Cheese In Baking

Bakers are always looking for ingredients that do double duty — and cottage cheese is one of the best-kept secrets. It adds creaminess, improves texture, and balances flavors, all while keeping recipes approachable. Whether you're making breakfast staples, savory mains, or desserts, it has a way of fitting right in.

When blended smooth, cottage cheese lightens batters and frostings without losing richness. Used straight from the container, it adds body and a subtle tang to cheesecakes, casseroles, and breads. Beyond taste and texture, cottage cheese also brings practicality — it's affordable, easy to find, and naturally nutrient-dense, giving baked dishes more staying power.

If you're new to experimenting with it, these seven ideas highlight just how adaptable cottage cheese can be. For help picking the right tub, check out this guide to cottage cheese brands. You can also learn how to make store-bought cottage cheese creamier — a handy trick if you want silky results in your baking.