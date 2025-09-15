The Best Ingredient To Add To Your Sloppy Joe Sauce For A Tangy Bite

Tangy, sweet, savory — sloppy Joes are the perfect party food no matter what the occasion. The nostalgic favorite can be taken in a ton of different directions, depending on your preferences. Whether you prefer yours spicy (try using chorizo instead of ground beef for a serious kick), red-meat free (ground or pulled chicken makes a seriously delicious sloppy Joe), or another variation, sloppy Joes tend to disappear quickly. Dan Pelosi, author of "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day," spoke exclusively with Chowhound on how he elevates his sloppy Joes with a surprising twist.

To improve on the flavor of a sloppy Joe, Pelosi says, "I would try adding dill or even a little dill pickle juice! Dill pickles are a classic pairing with a sloppy Joe, so I think bringing it into the recipe is nice." There's a reason pickles work so well with sloppy Joes — the sour pickles play well off of the sweetness of sloppy Joe sauce, creating a more complete flavor profile than a sloppy Joe sandwich without a pickled element. He also recommends tossing some chili flakes into the meat to add a bit of extra heat to the mix.