10 Creative Ways To Use Pie Dough Scraps

Pie dough "cinnamon rolls" were a favorite in our house growing up — and for good reason. These small pinwheels are nothing like the luscious cinnamon rolls overflowing with filling and slathered in the sweetest icing possible that you'd get from a high-quality bakery. However, this use for leftover pie dough scraps is ingenious because it can be done with any amount you have left over.

To make these yourself, you'll first want to bring together your pie dough into a single ball and roll it out so it's flat. Ideally, you want to get it as rectangular as possible, seeing as you have to cut the dough after it's rolled. Then, as you would for a normal batch of cinnamon rolls, sprinkle the top with cinnamon and sugar, and slowly roll one end towards the other so that you end up with a log. You can be precise and slice it with a piece of sharp floss, though a sharp paring knife can also work. Once your rounds are sliced, plop them onto a sheet pan and bake until the crust has turned golden brown and is baked through. Since the rolls are filled with sugar, they will burn if left too long in the oven. Keep an eye on your pinwheels as they bake to prevent this from happening.

Besides cinnamon and sugar, you can also fill your pinwheels with cheese, herbs, or spices. They can be dipped into a sweet or savory dipping sauce of your choice, or served as an appetizer or snack to munch on as your regular pie is baking.