9 Popular Frozen Meal Brands, Ranked

After my parents divorced, my dad started keeping a stash of Hungry Man dinners in his freezer. He would make dinner for my sister and me, then ask us, "Was it good?" If either of us offered a lukewarm response, he'd ask, "But are you full?" We would nod vigorously, not wanting him to offer us more, and he would conclude, "Then it was a good meal." And, while I'd never prepared a Hungry Man meal for myself before writing this article, I can now only assume he had this same conversation with himself every time he ate one.

I got two of the top-rated varieties among the nine available at my store — boneless fried chicken and roasted turkey. The one positive thing I can say about them is that they contain a huge amount of food. If, like my dad, that's your indicator of a good meal, then Hungry Man dinners are five stars. But if taste and texture play any part in your assessment, then stay far away from these frozen dinners.

The boneless fried chicken was basically a giant chicken nugget. The mashed potatoes were gluey, and the corn was clearly canned. The turkey in the turkey dinner was identical to processed turkey lunchmeat and was only edible when covered in gravy. The gravy, in fact, was the only thing that made any part of the dish palatable, nearly saving even the potato paste. The stuffing was okay, also drowned in gravy, and the two tablespoons of cranberry apple dessert were delicious, but those were the only things I could stomach from either of the meals. A full belly for $3.74 is an okay deal, I guess. But I wouldn't eat a Hungry Man meal again, even if you paid me.