The Throwback Dessert Your Grandparents Loved To Hate Is Having A New Moment

It's squishy, jiggly, creamy, and sweet — and while that doesn't sound all bad, this vintage dessert has earned nicknames such as frogspawn or eyeball pudding. Tapioca pudding, whether you like it or not, is steadily making a comeback in the 21st century. In the United States, this retro dish was popular as a potluck dessert, in school cafeterias, and commonly offered in buffets. The reason grandparents love to hate it is because it was too popular back in the day — the fact that younger generations are less familiar with the dessert is a key reason for its resurgence.

There's nothing obviously offensive about tapioca pudding — the only ingredients required for a traditional recipe are milk, cream, eggs, vanilla, sugar, and tapioca pearls. Pretty standard stuff when it comes to dessert. Want to make a vegan version? Easy enough — substitute with full-fat coconut milk and a non-dairy milk, and leave out the eggs. So, why all the hate? Primarily, it's an issue with the texture. Tapioca balls or pearls, made from the starch of the cassava root, have a gelatinous, chewy texture when cooked, which is something that one might find off-putting.

It's not necessarily the recipe itself, or even the texture of the tapioca balls, that is the primary issue here. Rather, it's likely the poor quality of prepared tapioca pudding that many had no choice but to eat growing up. Years of eating it as a child in a school cafeteria would likely turn most off to the dessert, because let's be honest, most things from the school cafeteria aren't great. To illustrate this, in 2003, The Guardian reported that tapioca pudding was rated the worst school lunch in Britain.