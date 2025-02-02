How Meatloaf Became A Symbol Of Depression-Era Resourcefulness

Simple, sturdy, and delicious: Meatloaf stands as one of the most iconic American meals. For decades, it has served as a dinnertime staple in households across the country. But along with this status comes a pretty unglamorous reputation. For many, it is seen as a dish made out of necessity, something cooked by budget-minded parents to stretch across large families. A symbol of American food, and not necessarily in a good way. Its, well, loaf-like structure and use of processed ingredients is typically cast as the ultimate in hodge-podge American cuisine. Neither meat nor bread — something that floats in the ether. It often serves as a punchline, poking fun at the low-brow food at the heart of middle-class cuisine.

You might want to hold off on those meat loaf jokes, though, as the dish is more than just a loaf of meat. In fact, it's an icon of the Great Depression and a culinary example of the resourcefulness that helped many Americans push through times of economic hardship. Like other fascinating Depression-era foods such as mock apple pie, the famous water pie, and Hoover stew, meat loaf became popular during the 1930s as a way of stretching resources. Of course, this is just a portion of meatloaf's cultural and culinary impact. Its place on the American dinner table was forged by a convergence of factors, and its enduring popularity was spawned by increasingly industrial methods of food production.