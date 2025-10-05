8 Unexpected P.F. Chang's Facts Only A True Fan Would Know
The mention of P.F. Chang's likely conjures up quick images in your mind of a dimly lit, moody atmosphere with tables topped with dishes that are perfect for sharing at a Chinese restaurant. But even those who have only been once or twice are likely familiar with its distinct aesthetic and extensive lineup of well-known menu items.
Having been around for over 30 years, P.F. Chang's has continued to build upon its culturally rich history as it caters to people through its more than 300 locations in 20 different countries. Despite being a household name in Chinese food chains for many years, there are still a lot of things people might not know about it. Only diehard fans would likely be able to conjure up the following facts that we'll be discussing, ranging from items P.F. Chang's helped popularize to the stories behind its decor (including the giant horse statues out front).
1. Its name refers to both of its cofounders
Blinded by the eatery's crowd-pleasing offerings like the decadent Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie or the classic Teriyaki Chicken, you may have never stopped to wonder where the restaurant got its name. Or perhaps you have, and that's why you're here. The answer is simpler than you might expect — it's just a combination of the two founders' names.
P.F. are the initials of Paul Fleming, while Chang comes from co-founder Philip Chiang. The duo actually came to meet on the culinary scene in California. Chiang's mother, Cecilia, took San Francisco by storm when she opened up her very own rapidly growing Chinese restaurant. When she had to leave for a lengthy period of time, Philip stepped in to help run the establishment, eventually prompting him to open up his own eatery. And what do you know? Fleming, who owned a steakhouse franchise in California, was a customer. So he and Chiang decided to join forces, and the rest is a scrumptious, mouth-watering history.
2. P.F. Chang's Lettuce Wraps are the top-selling menu item
With roots in Chinese cuisine, it's more common than not to find lettuce wraps on the menus of Asian establishments. However, these high-protein appetizers (or meals if you really wanted) were first popularized in America by P.F. Chang's. If you've never had them before, the signature dish comes with iceberg lettuce leaves and a savory mixture of ground chicken, onions, mushrooms, scallions, and more.
This starter has been sold at P.F. Chang's since its opening in 1993 and now holds the honor of being the best-selling menu item at all of its locations. You can even go during P.F. Chang's happy hour to enjoy them at a cheaper price. Due to its popularity, it's really no surprise that you can find variations of it floating around in other restaurants, with many putting their own spin on the dish by switching out the protein or adding other veggies. It's a highly customizable dish, and so long as you use the right leafy greens for making a lettuce wrap, you can fill the crisp, frilly veggie with pretty much any ingredients your heart desires.
3. The horse statue serves as an unofficial mascot
Some fast food mascots are more readily associated with the brands they represent, such as the famous Ronald McDonald or Tony the Tiger, but the ambassador of P.F. Chang's might not be as obvious. After all, there's no cartoon character portrayed in its logo or face plastered across its social media pages. But if you haven't already noticed, almost every location has an 11-foot horse standing guard outside the entrance.
These statues aren't just for curating a grand, majestic aesthetic as you make your way in, though; they actually symbolize strength, resilience, and perseverance in Chinese culture. That being said, they weren't introduced until the opening of the third location. So while not every single P.F. Chang's restaurant has one of these statues, their consistent presence at a majority of the chain's other joints is a subtle reflection of the civilization its food is inspired by.
4. Every restaurant has a different mural inside
If P.F. Chang's giant horse statues haven't caught your eye (though we highly doubt that), then its custom-designed murals surely must have. Each location has one unique to the community it's in, with details often reflecting the culture of the area. So, don't expect to find duplicates across any of the restaurants' murals.
Many of these pieces of art combine graffiti-style touches with symbols that help define Asian heritage. For instance, while you might find a woman holding a katana painted onto the walls in locations like Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Hawaii, you'll notice that they differ in features, and the background behind them is not the same. One might have a vivid red hue with Chinese characters written over it, whereas another utilizes white and gray colors along with images of red lanterns squeezed into the corners. Other murals also have paintings of flowers, bamboo, dragons, and more. To spot all these fine details, keep your eyes peeled every time you find yourself at a new location.
5. The chain helped make Sriracha popular
For those who can't enjoy ramen, tacos, eggs, or stir-fries without a dollop (or more) of Sriracha, P.F. Chang's is partially to thank. One of the facts you may not have known about the fiery condiment is that P.F. Chang's is the first national chain to use it. It didn't invent the stuff, but it sure did help put it on the map in the U.S.
Sriracha was created in Thailand and found its way to America around 1980 with the birth of a company called Huy Fung Foods. P.F. Chang's ended up incorporating it into its recipes, and the chain now uses more than 100,000 bottles of it annually. The Original Dynamite Shrimp and the Dynamite Roll, the former of which is highly popular, both utilize this beloved condiment, which is how they're able to use so much each year. And if you're one of the many people who love it, you can take home your own bottle of P.F. Chang's Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce, available online and in stores.
6. Customers with dietary sensitivities can still eat there
A lot of cuisines are characterized by gluten-loaded foods, and the dishes served at P.F. Chang's are no different. Staples like noodles, dumplings, and fried foods, all of which are found on its menu, often contain the pesky protein. That can be a real bummer to those with gluten intolerance, as it can trigger a number of unwelcome issues like nausea and diarrhea.
Luckily, P.F. Chang's offers an entire menu dedicated solely to items made without gluten, so that everyone can enjoy. While it can often be hard for those with gluten sensitivities to find restaurants that cater to their needs, P.F. Chang's instead boasts 10 gluten-free entrées to choose from. And you can sleep calmly at night knowing that each and every one of them is prepared in a special cooking area to avoid the potential for any cross-contamination. That way, no one has to miss out on fan favorite orders like Lettuce Wraps. There's even Singapore Street Noodles, Egg Drop Soup, Chocolate Soufflé, and more that you can confidently order without the fear of a flare-up.
7. P.F. Chang's sells its food in grocery stores
If you've already exhausted all of the options from popular frozen meal brands out there, then it might be time to give P.F. Chang's line a chance. If you want to enjoy the delicious flavors of this popular restaurant from the comfort of your own home, then you can stop by a grocery store and pick up some of your faves in the freezer aisle.
There you might find any one of the following options: Chicken Fried Rice, Shrimp Lo Mein, Mongolian Style Beef, Dan Dan Noodles, Mini Chicken Egg Rolls, and so much more. P.F. Chang's sauces and dressings might also line your grocery store's shelves, giving you convenient access to condiments like Sweet Chili Sauce with Honey and Mongolian Style BBQ Sauce. And these are only a handful of the company's creations; there's a wide variety of snacks, appetizers, entrées, and sides to fill you up and give you a taste of P.F. Chang's without the hustle and bustle of a sit-down restaurant.
8. The company has been in its fair share of scandals
From burger chain lawsuits to soda controversies, it's hard to find any business within the food industry that hasn't been roped into a scandal at one point or another. P.F. Chang's is no exception. In September 2025, the chain was fined $80,000 for religious discrimination. A job applicant had asked for Sundays off for religious reasons, which ultimately ended up being the reason he wasn't hired.
In another instance in 2018, servers said that the company did not pay them the required minimum wage, as the pay gap was meant to be filled in through gratuity. However, the employees were made to perform side tasks in which they didn't receive the tips needed to do so. Then, just over a year later, P.F. Chang's was sued for inaccurate labeling. More specifically, it listed several of its sushi rolls as having "krab mix," failing to mention anywhere on the menu that this concoction consists of imitation crab rather than the real stuff. These are only some of the lawsuits attached to the establishment.