8 Unexpected P.F. Chang's Facts Only A True Fan Would Know

The mention of P.F. Chang's likely conjures up quick images in your mind of a dimly lit, moody atmosphere with tables topped with dishes that are perfect for sharing at a Chinese restaurant. But even those who have only been once or twice are likely familiar with its distinct aesthetic and extensive lineup of well-known menu items.

Having been around for over 30 years, P.F. Chang's has continued to build upon its culturally rich history as it caters to people through its more than 300 locations in 20 different countries. Despite being a household name in Chinese food chains for many years, there are still a lot of things people might not know about it. Only diehard fans would likely be able to conjure up the following facts that we'll be discussing, ranging from items P.F. Chang's helped popularize to the stories behind its decor (including the giant horse statues out front).