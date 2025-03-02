The story goes that Atlanta pharmacist John Stith Pemberton was the first person to invent anything like Coca-Cola, which he began to sell in 1886. Although Coke has a closely guarded recipe, it was actually inspired by another drink. Le vin Mariani (Mariani wine) was created by Angelo Mariani in Corsica in 1863. A health tonic that contained wine, cocaine, brandy, and sugar, it had fans around the globe, including A-listers like Queen Victoria, Mark Twain, and even Pope Leo XIII, who served as a sort of celebrity endorser of the drink. You could say that Mariani wine was nearly as popular in its time as Coca-Cola is today! But its success faded, and by the mid-1960's the original product was no longer sold.

Famous as Mariani wine once was, it's hard to find any physical traces of it that predate the invention of Coca-Cola. A bottle in the National Museum of American History's collection, for instance, only dates to 1914. Then, in 2014, someone found a bottle in Corsica that dates to 1880, six years before Coke was invented. The bottle's contents were analyzed by the CNRS, a respected national scientific organization in France, which found that the formula was close to Coca-Cola. Further evidence that Pemberton was inspired by Mariani Wine is that his first soda company was called Pemberton's French Coca Wine.

The (re)discovery that Coca-Cola was inspired by Mariani Wine (which has re-branded as Coca Mariani) caused shockwaves in the French press, but far less of a commotion in the U.S. Still, many websites (including the National Museum of American History) and sources from both countries now acknowledge the connection. That said, Mariani Wine isn't currently mentioned on Coca Cola's official website.