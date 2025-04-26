The Biggest Burger Chain Lawsuits Of All Time

Grabbing a burger is supposed to be a satisfying experience. Unfortunately, patrons sometimes bite more than they bargained for, which leads them down the legal pipeline. Because in America, suing for damages is as patriotic as eating a hamburger.

We've seen it in the news repeatedly — customers suing fast food chains for one reason or another. Tommy Tobin, an associate attorney at Perkins Coie and a UCLA School of Law lecturer, told CNN that "food litigation is a fast-growing area of law." Data collected in 2023 from Perkins Coie showed that in that same year, 101 lawsuits were filed, a stark contrast to just 19 in 2008. However, Pooja Nair, a partner of the California-based firm Ervin Cohen and Jessup, claims it's not a rise in plaintiffs wanting to file but rather firms seeing success and subsequently pouring more resources into more lawsuits, resulting in big paychecks.

Nair's take is true, but in the biggest burger chain cases, the plaintiffs seemingly jumped out of the booth and into the courtroom. Whether the customers were sick, offended, or straight-up lying, some of the lawsuits were necessary, but just as many were outrageous.