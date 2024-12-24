Why You Should Avoid Ordering One Dish Per Person At Chinese Restaurants

While they don't exactly encourage sharing with family and friends, the average Chinese combo platter still has something to teach us — how to choose possible meals to order when it's time to eat Chinese food family-style. Most combo platters include some kind of rice or noodle dish, a protein dish, a veggie, and possibly an appetizer, like egg rolls or pork and seeds, with variations thereof, depending on the combo you order.

You can still have all of these foods and then some when you eat communally in a Chinese restaurant. The difference is each food will be assigned to its own platter. In other words, you'll have a plate of rice or noodles, a plate of protein, a plate of veggies, and an assortment of appetizers, also on their own plates. Think of the table as one big combo platter, and you have the right idea.

There's good reason to eat Chinese food (or any food really) together. Strong social bonds are forged over shared platters of pot stickers and kung pao chicken. Sociological research bears this out. According to a survey conducted by Oxford University, people who often eat with others are happier and more content with their lives than those who don't, and of those surveyed, 76% of them agreed that having a meal together was an excellent way to bring people together.