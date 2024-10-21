5 Fast Food Mascots You've Probably Forgotten

Ever since the mid-20th century, when fast food restaurants were firmly ingrained as a staple of American society, dozens of mascots have made their way in and out of the public zeitgeist. Regardless of whether you enjoy fast food or not, chances are you're likely familiar with at least a few of these exercises in branding, like Ronald McDonald, the Burger King, and Colonel Sanders (who is actually based on a real person!). These colorful characters help fast food chains in a few ways. For one thing, they help to humanize a company by transforming a corporate logo into something that customers find funny, relatable, or endearing. Mascots and their brands become inextricably linked in a consumer's mind, so the more they like a mascot the more money they're likely to spend at that chain.

With food delivery taking over and tricky digital kiosks inhabiting more and more restaurants every day, things have changed a lot since the first mascots popped up. Showbiz is tough, and over the years some mascots have faded from the spotlight. Whether it's due to changing marketing strategies or a shift in consumer preferences, not every mascot has what it takes to cement itself as a household name. However, even these forgotten characters once played a crucial role in the fast-food industry's advertising landscape.