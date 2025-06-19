What You Need To Know About P.F. Chang's Happy Hour
While the concept of happy hour is certainly nothing new, how restaurants go about taking advantage of these few hours has evolved over time. And while a good restaurant isn't defined by its happy hour, having a nice one with several options certainly doesn't hurt. It's a great way for customers to take a load off, relax after a long day, and enjoy a beverage and some discounted food. While some restaurants drop the ball on this opportunity, other restaurants understand the assignment and offer amazing happy hour deals. And, in our opinion, P.F. Chang's fits that bill.
Like any other chain restaurant, P.F. Chang's happy hour availability will vary by location. It's possible that some locations don't offer a happy hour menu. But, generally speaking, the chain's typically offered menu is an excellent one with good prices and several classic P.F. Chang's options.
On Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can choose from a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as a choice of half-priced small apps. Let's break it down a little more, though.
Lettuce wraps, dumplings, braised short ribs, and more
P.F. Chang's offers two cocktails during their happy hour for $8.99 each. You can choose from the Pink Lotus Cosmo or the Zen Margarita. It also offers select well drinks for $8.99 and a variety of domestic beers on draft for $5.99. Happy hour wine options are limited to a 14 Hands Merlot and Chardonnay for $6.99 each.
In our opinion, the best part of the P.F. Chang's happy hour is the food options. It's like a mini "greatest hits" of the restaurant chain's menu — with all four menu items priced at $8.99 each. It starts with P.F. Chang's signature dish — the classic lettuce wraps with a half-order of chicken or vegetables. You might also go for the slow-braised short ribs (a three count) cooked in a BBQ sauce or a "Northern Style" dry rub. Next is a three count of crab wontons filled with creamy crab, bell pepper, and green onion with a spicy plum sauce. Finally, the restaurant offers three pork or shrimp dumplings, either steamed or pan-fried, and served with a light chili sauce.
So if you're a fan of P.F. Chang's and have a little time on your hands between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a weekday, go get yourself some cheap lettuce wraps and a nice glass of Chardonnay. You're in and out the door for just $16 plus tax. That's pretty good food and drinks at a really good price. Outside of happy hour, P.F. Chang's also serves some other good deals (their lackluster frozen dinner options – especially the chicken teriyaki bowl – isn't one of them).