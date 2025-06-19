What You Need To Know About P.F. Chang's Happy Hour

While the concept of happy hour is certainly nothing new, how restaurants go about taking advantage of these few hours has evolved over time. And while a good restaurant isn't defined by its happy hour, having a nice one with several options certainly doesn't hurt. It's a great way for customers to take a load off, relax after a long day, and enjoy a beverage and some discounted food. While some restaurants drop the ball on this opportunity, other restaurants understand the assignment and offer amazing happy hour deals. And, in our opinion, P.F. Chang's fits that bill.

Like any other chain restaurant, P.F. Chang's happy hour availability will vary by location. It's possible that some locations don't offer a happy hour menu. But, generally speaking, the chain's typically offered menu is an excellent one with good prices and several classic P.F. Chang's options.

On Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can choose from a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as a choice of half-priced small apps. Let's break it down a little more, though.