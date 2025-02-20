How To Store Vanilla Beans To Keep Them Fresh

Real vanilla beans are a total luxury thanks to their singularly fragrant, floral aroma, and seeds that — once scraped from the pod — present as alluring little flecks throughout ice-creams and custards. They are unmatched by any artificial version, and vanilla beans can even help level up an otherwise mediocre whiskey.

Yet while a fresh bundle of these beautiful pods can be a game-changer for a whole range of kitchen projects, they can also set you back a pretty penny, which is why preserving them at their peak freshness is paramount. A little goes a long way, and you may have more on hand than you'll be able to use quickly, so what's the most effective way to maintain that level of perfection?

There are a number of factors to consider when it comes to the freshness of your vanilla beans. They can become dry and brittle easily, with their natural essential oils drying up, so maintaining moisture is your primary concern. A vacuum sealer may be a smart fix to save your food from freezer burn, but in this case, the contraption is the best bet for your vanilla beans' integrity. If your beans are already in a vacuum sealed package upon purchase, don't crack it open until you're prepared to use them. Instead, store them in a cool, dark place like a pantry until the need arises (and never the fridge, where moisture can accumulate and create mold).