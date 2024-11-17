How To Make Pumpkin Purée From A Pumpkin
There's a saying I once heard that goes something like this: "In each person's life, there will come a time when they decide to make pumpkin purée from scratch. And then, they'll probably never do it again." I happen to disagree. As a long-time cook and healthy recipe developer with over 20 pumpkin recipes across my food blogs, I've made my fair share of pumpkin purée from a pumpkin, and I'm here to tell you that there's nothing else that tastes quite like it. The vibrant orange color that varies from one pumpkin to another, the soft texture, and the high water quotient that will make your pie as smooth as silk all mean that making your own pumpkin purée is an experience unlike any other. Not to mention the extra bonus of those free pumpkin seeds you can toast and use as a topping for your soups.
In truth, making pumpkin purée from scratch is a simple enough process that may take a while, but involves little hands-on labor and yields a fresh, flavorful ingredient for all your fall recipes. While canned pumpkin is convenient, homemade purée has far superior taste and texture. The best types of pumpkins for making purée include sugar pumpkins (also called pie pumpkins), which are largely available in all supermarkets beginning in September. For more specialty pumpkins that make beautiful purées, try Cinderella pumpkins, Jarrahdale pumpkins, and Long Island Cheese pumpkins. When choosing a pumpkin, you want to select one that's heavy for its size with firm, unblemished skin and a deep, consistent color. Spots that are discolored or rubbed just mean they were likely lying on one side for too long, which is not ideal but also not a death sentence for your puree. You want to check the stem and ensure that it is dry and sturdy, and that your pumpkin has no soft spots or visible signs of decay.
The process of making pumpkin purée involves cutting, cleaning, roasting, and blending the pumpkin flesh, so you'll want to equip yourself with a good chef's knife or cleaver and a blender or food processor. And that's really all there is to it! With this skill in your cooking repertoire, you'll be able to make the best pumpkin pies, soups, breads, and other seasonal dishes.
Prep your pumpkin
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and position your rack in the middle of the oven to allow for even cooking.
Wash the pumpkin thoroughly under cool running water, using a vegetable brush if necessary to remove any dirt or debris. Dry the pumpkin with a clean towel.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent sticking and make cleanup easier.
Cut the pumpkin
Using a large, sharp chef's knife, carefully cut the pumpkin in half from top to bottom.
Place the pumpkin on a stable cutting board and use a sawing motion to cut through it. If you're having trouble, cut off the stem first to create a flat surface, which will make the pumpkin more stable.
Clean out the pumpkin
Using a large metal spoon or even an ice cream scoop, remove all the seeds and stringy fibers from the inside of both pumpkin halves.
Scrape the walls clean, ensuring no stringy bits remain. (You can rinse the seeds and save them for roasting as a snack or use those pumpkin guts to make soup.)
Bake the pumpkin
Lightly brush the inside of the pumpkin halves with vegetable oil using a pastry brush. This helps prevent drying out.
Place the pumpkin halves cut side down on the lined baking sheet. This position allows steam to soften the flesh.
Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes. The pumpkin is done when you can easily pierce the skin with a fork without resistance.
Cool the pumpkin
Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Place it on a heat-safe surface and let the pumpkin cool for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until it's safe to handle without burning yourself. The pumpkin should be warm but not hot to the touch.
Hollow out the pumpkin
Using a large spoon, gently scoop out all the soft pumpkin flesh from the skin.
Start at one end and work your way to the other, being careful not to include any skin. Discard the empty pumpkin skin.
Blend the pumpkin puree
Transfer the scooped pumpkin flesh to a food processor or blender.
If using a blender, you may need to work in batches or add 2 to 4 tablespoons of water.
Pulse or blend the pumpkin until it's smooth and creamy, with no visible lumps. This may take 2 to 3 minutes, depending on the strength of your appliance. Stop occasionally to scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula.
If the puree seems too watery, you can strain it through a cheesecloth or fine-mesh strainer lined with paper towels to remove excess liquid.
How to use pumpkin puree
Congratulations, your pumpkin pureé is ready! Now you can use it in all of your favorite fall-time foods. Of course, the natural inclination is to make pumpkin pie, and we even have a no-bake pumpkin pie recipe we love! But of course, the use of pumpkin pureé doesn't end there. We love it in pumpkin soup, gorgeous pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin risotto, and even pumpkin cornbread. The list can go on and on! So get your aprons on, and start baking some pumpkins.