How To Make Pumpkin Purée From A Pumpkin

There's a saying I once heard that goes something like this: "In each person's life, there will come a time when they decide to make pumpkin purée from scratch. And then, they'll probably never do it again." I happen to disagree. As a long-time cook and healthy recipe developer with over 20 pumpkin recipes across my food blogs, I've made my fair share of pumpkin purée from a pumpkin, and I'm here to tell you that there's nothing else that tastes quite like it. The vibrant orange color that varies from one pumpkin to another, the soft texture, and the high water quotient that will make your pie as smooth as silk all mean that making your own pumpkin purée is an experience unlike any other. Not to mention the extra bonus of those free pumpkin seeds you can toast and use as a topping for your soups.

In truth, making pumpkin purée from scratch is a simple enough process that may take a while, but involves little hands-on labor and yields a fresh, flavorful ingredient for all your fall recipes. While canned pumpkin is convenient, homemade purée has far superior taste and texture. The best types of pumpkins for making purée include sugar pumpkins (also called pie pumpkins), which are largely available in all supermarkets beginning in September. For more specialty pumpkins that make beautiful purées, try Cinderella pumpkins, Jarrahdale pumpkins, and Long Island Cheese pumpkins. When choosing a pumpkin, you want to select one that's heavy for its size with firm, unblemished skin and a deep, consistent color. Spots that are discolored or rubbed just mean they were likely lying on one side for too long, which is not ideal but also not a death sentence for your puree. You want to check the stem and ensure that it is dry and sturdy, and that your pumpkin has no soft spots or visible signs of decay.

The process of making pumpkin purée involves cutting, cleaning, roasting, and blending the pumpkin flesh, so you'll want to equip yourself with a good chef's knife or cleaver and a blender or food processor. And that's really all there is to it! With this skill in your cooking repertoire, you'll be able to make the best pumpkin pies, soups, breads, and other seasonal dishes.