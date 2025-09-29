9 Best Vegetables For Juicing

Love them or hate them, there's no denying that eating vegetables is good for your overall health. If getting veggies in on a regular basis feels like a dreaded chore, you might consider juicing. It can be an alternative way to get some of the important nutrients packed into veggies without having to actually cook your veggies or eat a bowl of salad.

Jeanette Shane, creator of Juicy Juicing J, says, "I find drinking my juice a great way to stay consistent as eating veggies is harder for me." In fact, she views her homemade vegetable juice as a daily vitamin. "I feel more energized and my body loves it," she adds.

If you have a juicer collecting dust in a cabinet, it's time to clean it off and put it to good use. Juicing is not just a portable way to enjoy your veggies on-the-go, but an effective tactic to score extra vitamins and minerals while saving your vegetables from the compost bin. Use this list as a starting point for some of the best vegetables to put through your juicer. They can be enjoyed on their own or experiment with different combinations of vegetables, fruits, and spices.