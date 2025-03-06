The 10 Best Juicers, According To Reviews
The first time I splurged on a juicer, I went all in — Super Angel level. If you've never heard of it, just imagine a stainless steel, twin-gear, Rolls-Royce-of-juicers that looks more like a spaceship than a kitchen appliance. It made stunning, nutrient-packed juice — but cleaning it? A nightmare. Those gears? Heavy. The process? A full-time commitment. Eventually, I bought an easy-to-clean sidekick and used that most days, while my silver clunker sat on the counter collecting dust. Even I, a go-big-or-go-home kind of gal, had to admit that sometimes, the most expensive juicer isn't the one you use.
And that's the key. The best juicer isn't just about price or hype; it's the one that fits your lifestyle. Some are low-maintenance and fast, great for everyday use. Others extract every last drop but require more effort. Ingredient prep matters — do you want to toss in whole apples or spend extra time chopping? Juice yield and pulp dryness affect efficiency — if your juicer leaves behind soggy pulp, you're wasting produce. And let's not forget cleanup. Some rinse off in a minute, while others have you scrubbing carrot pulp out of tiny crevices, for longer than you'd care to admit. At the end of the day, a cold-pressed juicer should make it easier to get fresh, healthy nutrients into your routine — not feel like an obstacle. So, no, the Super Angel didn't make this list. But let's look at what did. This roundup breaks down the best juicers, according to customer reviews.
NAMA J2 makes juicing easy with less prep
If you've ever stood at the counter chopping fruits and veggies into tiny pieces before juicing, you know the struggle. The Nama J2 cold press juicer saves you time with a large hopper that lets you toss in bigger chunks to let the machine do the work. Compared to other juicers, reviewers say the Nama J2 is one of the most user-friendly, thanks to its self-feeding design, quiet motor, and smooth operation — no more standing there pushing produce down. And the juice quality? Top-notch. It handles leafy greens, soft fruits, and tough veggies — like carrots or sweet potatoes with ease, leaving behind dry pulp, a sign of high juice yield. While slow juicers are usually a pain to clean, the Nama J2 is surprisingly manageable, with fewer small parts to scrub than older models.
Averaging 4.7 stars out of 5 from multiple sites, respondents praise its ease of use, impressive juice yield, and prep efficiency. Many mention how it's quieter than expected and requires minimal effort compared to traditional cold press juicers. One potential downside, while easier to clean than older models, it still requires some effort — particularly with leafy greens, which can leave behind fiber buildup. Currently priced at around $550 at several retailers, the Nama J2 isn't the cheapest option, but if you're serious about juicing, it pays off in ease of use, juice quality, and time saved on prep.
Breville Juice Fountain Elite is a powerful and fast juicer
Sometimes, you just want fresh juice — fast. That's where the Breville Juice Fountain Elite 800JEXL shines. This high-speed centrifugal juicer features a 1000-watt motor that blasts through apples, carrots, and beets in seconds. No pre-chopping is required — just toss in whole produce thanks to the extra-wide 3-inch feed chute. Averaging 4.6 stars out of 5 from multiple sites, reviewers love its power, efficiency, and ease of use. Many say it's a game-changer for busy mornings, letting them make a fresh glass of juice in under a minute. However, some note that it's not the best for leafy greens, and the pulp tends to be wetter than what you'd get from a slow juicer. One major perk? This speedy machine is a genius way to reduce food waste, helping you make use of produce that's been sitting around with no real plan. Just juice it.
Cleanup is surprisingly easy, with dishwasher-safe parts and a smooth stainless steel design that wipes clean. It's not the quietest juicer — think roaring blender or even a lawnmower — but for power, speed, and convenience, it's one of the best centrifugal models on the market. Currently priced around $350 at several retailers, the Breville Juice Fountain Elite is an excellent pick for those who want minimal prep, lightning-fast results, and a hassle-free juicing experience. Personally, I owned this juicer for years, and agree with the reviews — fast, easy to clean, and minimal prep time.
Omega 43 RPM juicer excels with leafy greens
If you're serious about juicing leafy greens, the Omega 43 RPM Vertical Square Low-Speed Juicer is a standout choice. This masticating juicer operates at a slow 43 revolutions per minute, ensuring maximum extraction from kale, spinach, wheatgrass, and other greens. Reviewers praise its smooth texture, rich nutrient content, and impressive juice yield. The low speed minimizes oxidation, preserving the freshness, flavor, and vibrant color of your juice.
Averaging 4.5 stars out of 5 from multiple sites, many call it a must-have for green juice lovers, noting that it outperforms robust centrifugal juicers when it comes to leafy greens. However, it's not the fastest option. The narrow feed chute requires more prep time, as produce needs to be cut into smaller pieces. Some users also mention that cleaning can be a bit involved due to multiple parts, but many find the juice quality worth the effort. For those committed to incorporating greens into their daily routine, the Omega 43 RPM delivers exceptional performance and durability. It's not the quickest, but if you're the type who stocks up on kale and actually uses it, this juicer makes it worth your while. Currently priced around $400 at several retailers, it's an investment — but one that pays off in smoother, nutrient-packed green juice and a solid excuse to finally make wheatgrass shots at home.
Ninja JC151 offers budget-friendly cold press juicing
Entering the world of cold press juicing doesn't have to break the bank. The Ninja JC151 NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is proof that you don't need to drop a fortune to get smooth, flavorful juice. Designed to handle a variety of produce — from crunchy carrots to juicy oranges — it delivers solid performance at a fraction of the price of premium models.
Averaging 4.3 stars out of 5 across multiple retailers, users praise its compact design that fits well in smaller kitchens and its straightforward assembly, which makes cleanup refreshingly simple. One standout feature? The reverse function helps clear jams so you're not stuck mid-juice, wondering where things went wrong. While it doesn't extract quite as much juice as higher-end models, especially with leafy greens, it still gets the job done. Another bonus is that it is quieter than most juicers, making it a great pick for early mornings when you don't want to wake up the whole house. If you're new to juicing or just want something convenient that won't take up too much space (or budget), the Ninja JC151 is a solid pick. Currently priced around $130 at several retailers, it's an easy way to dip your toes into cold press juicing without commitment issues. And if you are just a die-hard Ninja fan, their $500 Ninja Luxe Cafe is actually quite the steal.
Hurom H320 allows stylish, hands-free, convenience
If you're a sucker for a kitchen appliance that comes in colors beyond basic black and white — while still delivering on performance and ease — the hands-free Hurom H320 Slow Juicer is a standout choice. Its self-feeding hopper and 500-milliliter capacity allow you to drop in whole fruits and veggies without constantly reloading, making the process more efficient than many traditional masticating juicers. The slow 50-rpm operation ensures maximum nutrient retention and minimal oxidation, producing smooth, high-quality juice with vibrant color and fresh flavor.
Averaging 4.4 stars out of 5 across multiple retailers, users love its quiet 150-watt motor, which makes it ideal for early mornings. Many appreciate its sleek design and sturdy build, with a few noting that the variety of color options keeps it from being just another bulky kitchen appliance. However, cleanup requires some effort — with multiple parts to disassemble, it's not as quick as a centrifugal juicer. Some also mention that while the self-feeding hopper is convenient, large produce still needs to be cut down to fit. For dedicated juicers looking for efficiency, high juice yield, and minimal hands-on time, the Hurom H320 is a strong contender. It's an investment — but for those who juice regularly, and appreciate good design, the convenience and juice quality make it worth it. And if you find your juice blends to be too sweet, there is one ingredient that will always fix that.
Magic Bullet Mini Juicer is compact and efficient for small spaces
Don't want to plunk down a small fortune to try out at-home juicing? This Magic Bullet Mini Juicer may be the perfect entry-level option for you. It's a compact powerhouse, designed for small kitchens, dorms, or anyone who doesn't want a bulky appliance taking over their space. Despite its small footprint, the 400-watt motor efficiently tackles both soft and hard produce, from juicy oranges to crunchy carrots.
Averaging 4.2 stars out of 5 across multiple retailers, users love how quick and easy it is to assemble, making it perfect for busy mornings. It's a plug-and-go kind of juicer, ideal for those who want fresh juice without the hassle. However, it does have its quirks — the 2-inch feed chute means you'll need to chop up larger fruits and veggies, and leafy greens like kale and spinach aren't its strong suit, producing a lower juice yield than full-size models. While generally impressed, most users admit that it simply isn't as robust as a more high-end juicer. However, the minimal design means cleanup is a breeze. And at around $60 retail — $40 on sale — it's a solid pick for beginners who want a no-fuss experience. Plus, it's kind of adorable compared to most clunky kitchen appliances. And to pair with your mini juicer, here are 11 miniature kitchen tools, you may actually need.
Kuvings AUTO10 Cold Press Juicer offers hands-free convenience
At first glance, the Kuvings AUTO10 Cold Press Juicer reminds me a lot of the Hurom. And for good reason. They both have a sleek design and emphasize hands-free convenience. But what sets the Kuvings apart? Its hopper is significantly larger, capable of holding more produce at once, meaning even less prep work and fewer reloads. It also features a unique auto-cutting mechanism, slicing ingredients as they move through the juicer, which further streamlines the process. This juicer handles big batches with ease.
Averaging 4.5 stars out of 5 across multiple retailers, users love its efficiency and high juice yield, praising how well it handles everything from soft fruits to tough root vegetables. The cold press technology ensures minimal oxidation, producing juice that stays fresh longer. However, convenience comes at a cost — it's pricey compared to other models, and its larger size means you'll need ample counter space. That said, if you're serious about juicing and want a high-end, time-saving solution, the Kuvings AUTO10 delivers. It's an investment — but for those who juice regularly, the quality, ease, and hands-free operation make it worth considering. Bonus: It even made our list as one of the best kitchen appliances at TIHS 2024.
Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juicer is an affordable centrifugal option
Let's lean into affordable options again with the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juicer. It proves that budget-friendly centrifugal juicers can still pack a punch. With an 800-watt motor and a 3-inch feed chute, it powers through whole apples, carrots, and beets with minimal prep, making it a great pick for beginners or anyone who wants a no-fuss, high-speed juicer. It's giving classic Jack LaLanne infomercial vibes — whole apples and all.
Averaging 4.3 stars out of 5, reviewers say it's powerful for the price, delivering quick results with minimal effort. However, some note that it doesn't extract as much juice as higher-end models, leaving pulp slightly wetter than masticating juicers. It's also loud — but that's expected with high-speed juicing. On the plus side, cleanup is fairly simple, with dishwasher-safe parts and an easy-to-rinse filter. If you're looking for an affordable, high-speed juicer that gets the job done, the Big Mouth is one of the best in its price range — a solid option for juice lovers who don't want to spend a fortune. So with all this no-chop bliss, you might as well find out exactly how many carrots make one cup of juice.
Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer makes cleanup simple
Just as its name promises, the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer makes cleanup as painless as possible. With fewer parts than traditional slow juicers and a streamlined design, it takes the hassle out of maintenance. Reviewers love that most parts are dishwasher-safe, but the real game-changer? No metal mesh filter. No toothbrush-required scrubbing sessions. Instead, it uses a — kinda revolutionary — mesh-free filter basket and slow-juicer-style pressing to extract juice.
Averaging 4.2 stars out of 5, users say it excels with fruits and soft vegetables, producing high-quality, nutrient-dense juice. However, some note that it struggles with harder produce like carrots and isn't the most efficient with leafy greens. Some users also mention that the build quality isn't as robust as higher-end models, but for the price, it still holds up well for everyday use. And while the lack of mesh makes cleaning easier, it also means pulp can be a bit wetter than with other models. If easy cleanup is your top priority and you're mostly juicing soft ingredients, this model is a solid pick for daily use — because let's be honest, the easier it is to clean, the more likely you'll actually use it. And if you really want to make kitchen cleanup even easier, use this tip.
Tribest Greenstar Elite is the best juicer for large batches
If you're serious about juice quality, the Tribest Greenstar Elite Slow Juicer is a powerhouse. Featuring a twin-gear system, it extracts maximum juice yield, leaving dry pulp and preserving nutrients better than most models. Its stainless steel, masticating twin gears remind me of my old all-stainless Super Angel — only with a plastic housing, and a fraction of the price. This juicer is especially great for greens, celery, and wheatgrass, making it a go-to for those who want high efficiency and top-tier juice quality. Its design and style feel straight out of a corner natural foods store — the kind that's been serving up wheatgrass shots all day long.
Averaging 4.4 stars out of 5, users praise its exceptional extraction and long-lasting juice freshness. However, this isn't the quickest or easiest juicer to use. The setup and cleaning take longer than with most models, and it requires patience when feeding produce to avoid clogging. But for those who juice in large batches and want premium extraction, the Greenstar Elite delivers unmatched results — as long as you don't mind putting in the effort. And if you're in a splurge-ready kind of mood, Tribest's next-level model takes things even further with impressive performance and an $820 price tag.
How these juicers were ranked
This list of the ten best juicers, according to reviews, is the culmination of expert reviews, consumer feedback, and performance tests from a plethora of sources. Review factors included juice yield, ease of use, cleanup time, durability, and overall bang for your buck. This list includes options for every kind of juicer, from the budget-conscious newbie to the high-end slow juicer devotee. I blended insights from trusted experts and real-world users. And yes, plenty of great juicers didn't make the cut, but this selection is a solid place to start.
Whether you're a daily green juice guru, an occasional detox dabbler, or juicing for the very first time, there's a machine here with your name on it. Now you just have to go shopping for ingredients. And since you are already looking to infuse your diet with more fruits and veggies, here's our fab tip on how to store vegetables to last longer in the fridge.