The Unconventional Tricks You Need To Remove Beet Stains From Your Hands

Beets are a wonderful thing. The sweet, earthy root vegetable is sure to bring something special to almost any recipe, and with a punchy pink color to boot. A bowl of Borscht, for example, wouldn't carry the same appeal without its vibrant hue, and beets add a wonderful splash of color to any salad worth its mustard greens (just try adding roasted beets to a goat cheese salad, it might just change your salad game forever). On the other hand, that signature color, while bringing a fun kick to food, is not so welcome on, say, your hands.

Yet for many home cooks, stains are simply the price one pays for a taste of the hearty beet. However, you need not resign yourself to such a fate. In fact, there are quite a few ways to remove those pesky pink stains from your fingers and palms, some of which might just surprise you. And more than a few include ingredients and items that are already in your kitchen! From lathering your hands in lemon juice to exfoliating with salt, you'll have those beet stains off in no time.