10 Salad Greens With The Most Nutritional Value

Most people have a love-hate relationship with salad. Eating salads can feel like an obligation because you know getting vegetables in your diet is important for your overall health. But eating a salad shouldn't feel like a chore. There are plenty of low-effort ways to make your salads go from zero to 100. For example, making your own homemade dressing and serving your salad on a chilled plate are two restaurant-inspired hacks that can take your salad to the next level. Investing in a good salad spinner can also motivate you to make more salads since the prep work will be a breeze.

You can also bust salad boredom and add variety and interest to homemade salads by switching out your salad greens for something new. Spring mix and iceberg are just the beginning; there are so many varieties of salad greens to explore. Each type of salad greens has a unique flavor and texture profile as well as subtle variations in the nutrients they provide. Salad greens are packed with essential vitamins and minerals but low in calories. As you peruse this list, you'll likely notice a trend in the nutrients they contain; vitamins A, C, and K, folate, iron, potassium, and calcium are the most common nutrients in greens. In case you've ever wondered how different salad greens stack up nutrition-wise, read on to see how your go-to greens compare to others on the list.