Get Better Cucumber Salad Using This Ice Cube Trick — It's So Effective

Cucumber salad is one of those dishes that can go two very different ways. On a good day it's crisp and refreshing. On a bad day, it's limp. Cucumbers are full of water, and once you slice them, they start releasing it. That extra liquid waters down your dressing, potentially leaving you with a soggy mess. Sure, you could follow Gordon Ramsay's pro tip for crunchy cucumber salad and remove the cucumber's seeds, but there's an old kitchen trick where you can leave the seeds in and still enjoy your salad: A few ice cubes could save your cucumbers from giving up prematurely.

When you cut cucumbers, their cell tissue becomes damaged and they weaken. Cold temperatures slow this process and help keep the structure intact, so adding ice cubes to the mix keeps the slices firm and crisp. A great way to do this is to toss sliced cucumbers in a colander with some ice cubes and a sprinkle of salt. The ice keeps them cold, the salt draws out extra moisture, and the colander lets the leftover liquid drain away so the cucumbers don't sit in their own juice. Thankfully, you don't have to stress about them being too salty. Once the ice melts, most of the salt rinses off naturally. After a short chill, you see and taste the difference right away. Truth is, there's nothing fancy about this hack. It's just ice cubes and salt. However, it proves how small details can completely change the way simple foods turn out.