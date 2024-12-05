12 Simple Ways To Use Leftover Pickle Juice

If you find yourself in a pickle with an empty jar of leftover liquid and no actual pickles, don't worry! There are plenty of ways that you can use this well-seasoned brine to impart flavor and help other foods (and more pickles) get some extra tanginess. From marinade to cocktails, this underrated kitchen hero will work wonders in your cooking.

But don't just take our word for it. We asked top chefs and recipe developers to weigh in on how they use pickle juice in their own kitchens and restaurants. Marye Audet, recipe developer and founder of Restless Chipotle, shared how she uses it to jazz up marinades and cocktails, as well as numerous other tasty options that you can try in a home kitchen without any special tools. Olivia Roszkowski, chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City recommended uses for pickle brine that she teaches students to use to enhance flavor.

Both Audet and Roszkowski recommend pickle juice as a substitute for vinegar. "Anytime a recipe calls for a touch of acidity, pickle brine can be used," says Audet. All you need to give your food a boost of secret ingredient flavor is some good old fashioned pickle juice straight from the jar.