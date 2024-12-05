12 Simple Ways To Use Leftover Pickle Juice
If you find yourself in a pickle with an empty jar of leftover liquid and no actual pickles, don't worry! There are plenty of ways that you can use this well-seasoned brine to impart flavor and help other foods (and more pickles) get some extra tanginess. From marinade to cocktails, this underrated kitchen hero will work wonders in your cooking.
But don't just take our word for it. We asked top chefs and recipe developers to weigh in on how they use pickle juice in their own kitchens and restaurants. Marye Audet, recipe developer and founder of Restless Chipotle, shared how she uses it to jazz up marinades and cocktails, as well as numerous other tasty options that you can try in a home kitchen without any special tools. Olivia Roszkowski, chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City recommended uses for pickle brine that she teaches students to use to enhance flavor.
Both Audet and Roszkowski recommend pickle juice as a substitute for vinegar. "Anytime a recipe calls for a touch of acidity, pickle brine can be used," says Audet. All you need to give your food a boost of secret ingredient flavor is some good old fashioned pickle juice straight from the jar.
Use it as a marinade
The briny element of pickle juice adds plenty of flavor to meat when used as a marinade for pork or beef. This is an ideal use thanks to the already-made blend of spices and herbs, plus tangy vinegar. Pickle juice contains plenty of vinegar, an acetic acid that is diluted with water. When you marinate meat, the acid in the mixture helps break down the tough fibrous cut into super tender bites. The liquid also has a lot of salt, which further tenderizes tough cuts of meat.
Different brands of store-bought pickles have their own signature spice blends, but dill and garlic tend to be common elements in most recipes. When deciding to use this leftover liquid as a marinade, make sure that the spices include work for your overall desired flavor. They might not be overpowering but will be noticeable in the taste of your meat thanks to the marinade. The longer you let the meat rest in the marinade, the more tender it will be and the stronger those added flavors will taste in the final dish. Of course, you can always add extra spices to the brine to experiment even more, using the pickle juice as a tasty base to create your own signature marinade blend.
Add it to a bloody mary
This briny liquid isn't just for cooking, but it can also enhance your cocktails. The addition of pickle juice can turn your bloody mary into something special by pumping it up with umami flavor. "It adds this savory depth that really transforms the drink," says Marye Audet. In the traditional preparation of this cocktail, lemon juice adds acid and brightness to vodka, tomato juice, and Tabasco. Extra flavor comes from a dash of ingredients like celery salt and Worcestershire sauce, although there are almost endless variations on this combo. Adding a little bit of pickle juice to the mix will give it that extra tang that bloody mary lovers can't get enough of from this drink.
It works well with other add-ins for a ton of flavor. Celery, pickles, and olives are often served with bloody marys as a garnish, although shrimp, bacon, and jalapeños can turn your drink into a meal with tons of flavor. If you really want to play up the brininess, don't just stop at a dash of pickle juice in the mix or a pickle garnish. You can serve the entire cocktail as a bloody mary shot served in a hollowed-out pickle.
Mix up an extra dirty martini
In addition to bloody marys, Marye Audet recommends adding a splash of pickle juice to whip up an extra dirty martini. Traditional martinis include olives as a garnish and dirty martinis go the extra step to stir olive brine into the cocktail itself. So, pickle juice is an obvious choice if you want to substitute something a bit different while still giving this cocktail some extra savory tang.
Like olive brine, pickle juice has a lot of salt, which cuts through the alcohol. Most pickle juice has a bit more dill flavor than its olive-based counterpart, so expect a slightly herbier taste if you opt for this liquid. It will still give your drink the characteristic cloudy look of a dirty martini, and plenty of salty and savory taste. Depending on how much you use, it might give your martini a greenish hue.
To make a pickle martini, simply stir the liquid into your vodka or gin to taste. It may take a few rounds to experiment with the ratios and find your preference. If you already like an extra dirty martini, you can start with a heavier hand and use more pickle juice. If not, add just a splash to see if it works for you.
Have a pickleback shot
Chase whiskey with pickle juice for a unique type of shot. It cuts down on the bite from the alcohol and adds a ton of complementary flavor. The brine has salt and vinegar, while whiskey has warm, earthy flavors. The two work well together for a complex combination while reducing the burn common with strong liquor like whiskey. You can use pickle juice as a chaser for tequila or vodka as well.
This combo works because it hits different taste receptors on the tongue. Alcohols like whiskey, tequila, and vodka have a bitter taste, so these receptors go crazy when the liquid hits the tongue. Pickle juice, on the other hand, hits the salty receptors. Salt can actually enhance the flavor of sweet things and cut down on bitterness, so the result is a smoother experience overall. Some whiskies can have other subtle tastes, including a smoky peat flavor or a more floral, delicate balance. Either way, brine like pickle juice can cut down on the alcohol's bite.
To make a pickleback shot, keep the alcohol and the pickle juice in two separate glasses. Drink the alcohol down quickly and follow it immediately with the juice.
Brush veggies and grill
You don't need to limit your use of this flavorful liquid to just drinks and marinades. You can bring the salty, herby taste to other dishes, including prepared vegetables.
"If you're grilling, brushing some brine on veggies before throwing them on the grill brings out a bright, briny flavor that's perfect with smoky char," says Marye Audet. She likes to use pickle juice as a flavoring when making corn, bell peppers, and zucchini, saying that this addition makes them "really shine." To try it, cut the veggies and add the pickle juice right before putting them on the grill. If you want the flavor to be even more prominent, add another application a few times as they cook.
You may need to transfer the liquid to a shallow bowl to make dipping your brush easier. You can also dip or soak the veggies in the bowl before putting them on the hot grill, although this can get a bit messy. Either way, when you baste the veggies with liquid, make sure to get the added herbs and spices as well for the most flavor.
Whip up salad dressing
Pickle juice can be a great substitute for vinegar in salad dressing. With added spices and herbs, it comes packed with extra flavor that can make throwing together a tasty salad even faster. Homemade vinaigrette using the seasonings already in the leftover juice, is the easiest since all you need to do is add oil, vinegar, and salt. You can always keep things simple or enhance the dressing with extra spices and seasonings to give it even more complex flavor. The vinegar as well as the pickle juice help it emulsify and combine effectively.
The brine also imparts a nice rich and savory flavor to creamy dressings. Olivia Roszkowski recommends pickle brine to "create honey Dijon mustard dressing, ranch dip, flavored mayo, or a tangy remoulade." You can use these over salad, as a dressing for a sandwich, or even as a dip for bread. Pay close attention to the spices in the brine and adjust your own seasoning to account for those already present in the pickle juice. If your brine is particularly salty, you might be able to use less added salt. Taste often as you whip up your dressing to get the flavors balanced just right.
Brine poultry
The salt in pickle juice makes this liquid an excellent brine for chicken or turkey. Soak poultry in the mixture overnight to make it extra juicy and tender when you cook it the next day. Brine works by breaking down the tough muscle fibers of the chicken while also adding flavor. A simple salt water brine is a common trick to a tender, delicious bird, but if you have some extra pickle juice, it's the best way to incorporate even more taste thanks to the extra spices.
"One of my favorite ways to use it is in marinades, especially for chicken," says Marye Audet. "The brine tenderizes the meat and adds this fantastic, tangy flavor that feels like a secret ingredient. And if you're making homemade fried chicken, soaking the chicken in pickle brine first gives it that 'something special' that makes everyone ask for the recipe.” If you want to keep the chicken from being overly salty, consider adding a splash of pickle juice to a buttermilk fried chicken marinade for something a bit subtler.
Mix a batch of coleslaw
You'll never go back to plain old vinegar when you start making coleslaw with pickle juice. "Adding a splash gives a twist that's sharper and a bit more complex than regular vinegar, thanks to the garlic, dill, and other spices most pickles are packed with," says Marye Audet. It works with a traditional cabbage slaw but can also bring out the sweetness of carrots. Pickles themselves make a fantastic upgrade to boring store-bought coleslaw, so it makes sense that adding a bit of juice as well would enhance the flavor even more.
If you'd like a sweeter slaw, experiment with adding chopped up sweet pickles or the juice instead of the dill version. It can bring a different element to the dish, although you may need to sprinkle in some extra salt to balance things out. Taste test often to see which combinations of veggies and juice work best together. Start by adding just a small amount so that your slaw doesn't turn into soup. A little bit will do the trick for taste and too much will reduce the characteristic crunch of a great slaw.
Make potato or pasta salad
Potatoes and pickle brine are a match made in heaven because the juice adds a bright taste to starchy potatoes. You can use it in cold dishes such as potato salad as well as warm prepared sides, like mashed potatoes. "Pickle brine is just one of those things that brings personality to dishes, and it's so fun to experiment with," says Marye Audet. Don't be afraid to play with different spice and seasoning combinations, using potatoes as a neutral base for your recipe.
This salty liquid is even used in traditional German potato salad called Berliner potato salad which is said to be the original dish that inspired many regional adaptations all over the world. In potato salad, it works as part of the dressing and is best added to the mayo, mustard, and other ingredients to be fully incorporated before pouring it over the cooked potatoes.
Olivia Roszkowski also likes to soak raw potatoes in pickle brine before roasting or frying them. For the best results, chop your potatoes first and let them sit in the liquid for a few hours to soak up all the flavor. This acts as a potato marinade, bringing in plenty of flavor that is enhanced even more by roasting or frying in a hot pan.
Mix with deviled eggs
Pickle juice adds extra brightness to the creamy mixture used for deviled eggs. It acts as a milder version of pickle relish, which is often added to deviled eggs for its taste and crunch. Marye Audet says that when she whisks the liquid into her deviled egg filling, it "brings a little extra zing." The salt and vinegar combination works well with creamy deviled eggs, which are made with plenty of mayo and mustard. You can also add chopped pickle or a sprig of dill on top as a garnish to play up the taste and presentation.
A little bit goes a long way, especially for the texture. The last thing that you want is to water down the filling and be left with a runny mess on your eggs. When you add a little bit of pickle juice, reduce your other wet ingredients to compensate. Start with less mayo and pickle juice than you expect and mix it in thoroughly. Adjust little by little until you have the taste and consistency that you want for the perfect deviled eggs.
Drink the juice
Even though this briny mix may not come to mind when you think of downing a refreshing glass of juice, you can drink leftover pickle liquid for some health benefits. It has a lot of salt and electrolytes, which can help you if you're dehydrated, plus some versions have beneficial probiotic bacteria. Pickle juice can lower blood sugar spikes as well.
Just make sure not to overdo it since you don't want to load up on too much sodium. Of course, the exact nutritional content can vary between brands of pickle juice. Some also have additives and artificial coloring agents. If you plan to drink your pickle juice, look for one that is made with natural ingredients and free of artificial colorings.
A study published in the Journal of Athletic Training found that pickle juice contained more than the recommended amount of sodium for fluid replacement that is typical of sports drinks. But it can make a suitable substitute if you dilute it with water and drink it in small amounts. Downing too much will give you more salt than needed, which is especially dangerous for those with high blood pressure.
Reuse for more pickling
Don't be so quick to throw out leftover pickle juice and head to the store when you can reuse it for another delicious batch. You can stick with your standard cucumbers or branch out to try different flavor combinations, even pickling more than one variety of vegetable in the same jar. "I'd say go with veggies that can handle a bit of tang — carrots, radishes, green beans, and even cauliflower are great choices," says Marye Audet. "Once I even pickled some hard-boiled eggs in leftover brine for a quick snack that was unexpectedly addictive." Stick with firm vegetables if you like a pickle with a lot of crunch, since softer veggies won't hold up in the vinegary liquid.
You may need to doctor it up with fresh spices, herbs, or vinegar to keep things as strong as you want. "Before using your brine for a second batch, it's also a good idea to taste it," says Olivia Roszkowski. "You can always add a sprinkle of sea salt, a splash of vinegar, and a few cloves of sliced garlic to ensure a flavorful and successful second pickle." She also recommends keeping the second batch of pickles in the fridge to inhibit harmful bacteria growth, which is more likely if it's kept at room temperature.