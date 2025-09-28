10 Unexpected Savory Pairings For Chocolate

We all know blue cheese, from the nose-curling funk to the distinctive mold marbling the top. It is part and parcel of the classic charcuterie board. But chefs seem to be putting it to good use. So much so that sampling it with a block of chocolate isn't weird — it's a no-brainer. An unexpected pairing like chocolate and cheese is experimental, but there's a method to the madness. The cheese has a pungency, as salty and strong as a gut punch. This really bounces off the sharpness of chocolate — specifically dark chocolate — lending a juxtaposition that zhuzhes up the usual cheese-and-cracker situation.

Dark chocolate lies on a spectrum. Bars might contain differing amounts of sugar, and depending on the pick, could either taste pleasantly bitter or like a dirt pile. Labels will indicate the percentage of pure chocolate compared to the dairy or sweeteners, and getting the richest flavor means scoping out the heftiest cocoa content. "Dark chocolate, especially in the 65% to 80% range, is my go-to because it's less sweet and works with almost anything savory," says Joey Sergentakis. We've ranked different dark chocolate bars worst to best to assist your next wine night.