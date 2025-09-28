10 Unexpected Savory Pairings For Chocolate
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A pairing has to be the entire package: You know peanut butter would be nothing without jelly. Still, gourmands the world over understand the role juxtaposition plays in unearthing unique combinations. Sweet and savory is routine at this point, but have you given chocolate a chance to play? Flirting with unpredictable profiles can boost the confection to new heights, and according to chefs, it's not as far-out as we thought.
"Chocolate is such a complex ingredient, it's got sweetness, bitterness, acidity, and even umami all built in," says Chef Joey Sergentakis, who oversees Allendale Social, Charlie's Place, and Boschetto in New Jersey. "When you pair it with something savory, you're just highlighting one of those natural notes and taking it to another level." If anything, embracing complexity enjoys a precedent. "We know chocolate as something sweet, but it wasn't always this way," explains Philip Khoury, the acclaimed chocolatier who just released "Beyond Baking: Plant-based Baking for a New Era." "Before sugar was ever added, cacao was consumed as a savoury, spiced drink — earthy, bitter, rich. Going back to those roots makes it natural to pair chocolate with savoury foods today." We also spoke with Toni Elkhouri, behind Melbourne, Florida's excellent Lebanese eatery Cedar's Cafe, executive pastry chef Sevanna Caban at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Dennis Littley of Ask Chef Dennis, author Patricia Tanumihardja of "Mortar & Pestle — Classic Indonesian Recipes for the Modern Kitchen," and chef Julio Cesar Valdivia atW Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive in the Dominican Republic.
When it comes to chocolate, don't doubt the power a stinky cheese or root vegetable can bring to the table. And if you're intimidated by the prospect, fear not. With a little daring, these unexpected pairings could be your next culinary adventure.
1. Dark chocolate and blue cheese
We all know blue cheese, from the nose-curling funk to the distinctive mold marbling the top. It is part and parcel of the classic charcuterie board. But chefs seem to be putting it to good use. So much so that sampling it with a block of chocolate isn't weird — it's a no-brainer. An unexpected pairing like chocolate and cheese is experimental, but there's a method to the madness. The cheese has a pungency, as salty and strong as a gut punch. This really bounces off the sharpness of chocolate — specifically dark chocolate — lending a juxtaposition that zhuzhes up the usual cheese-and-cracker situation.
Dark chocolate lies on a spectrum. Bars might contain differing amounts of sugar, and depending on the pick, could either taste pleasantly bitter or like a dirt pile. Labels will indicate the percentage of pure chocolate compared to the dairy or sweeteners, and getting the richest flavor means scoping out the heftiest cocoa content. "Dark chocolate, especially in the 65% to 80% range, is my go-to because it's less sweet and works with almost anything savory," says Joey Sergentakis. We've ranked different dark chocolate bars worst to best to assist your next wine night.
2. Chocolate and miso
Anybody dining at the best Japanese restaurants out there has, knowingly or not, eaten miso. The soy-based mash imparts saltiness and a wallop of funk. which doesn't clash with chocolate like one would expect. Quite the contrary, notes Philip Khoury and Toni Elkhouri. "Miso offers the deep umami/ saltiness that enhances the complexity of the chocolate the same way that sea salt does but with dimension," Elkhouri explains.
Those who adore approachable candy bars like Hershey's should give Joey Sergentakis's idea a spin. Spike a caramel sauce with miso, alongside your favorite candy bar and toasted sesame seeds. As he raves, "the umami in white miso and the nuttiness of sesame cut through the sweetness of milk chocolate, giving you this balanced, rich bite." Not to mention, the pairing makes for an incredibly flexible formula — it doesn't have to center around sweet treats if you don't want it to. For instance, Sergentakis is fond of incorporating the flavors in a mixed drink.
If sweetness isn't your bag, no worries. The aged paste is apparently favorable to dark chocolate, too. Elkhouri likes to opt for a subtle application, sneaking it into sultry ganaches or bite-sized truffles. Taste for yourself why miso and chocolate go hand-in-hand.
3. Dark chocolate and rich or spicy meats
If you regularly pine after mole, Mexico's national dish, then you're well aware of meat and cocoa as a team. There's a science to the savory combination, Dennis Littley says. "Rich meats like beef or pork hold up well against its bitterness, while spicy dishes benefit from the way chocolate softens the heat." Charring a rack of ribs or pork shoulder draws out salty, peppery notes, and against dark cocoa, the succulence of the meat earns an interesting dimension.
Giving tender proteins a chocolate-y spin doesn't have to reinvent the wheel. Considering marinades often get a lift with spices like cinnamon and chili powder, your rub would gain an instant upgrade. Whether it's throwing some in a hearty stew (per Philip Khoury) or sprinkling cocoa powder, enhancements can be as simple as you want them to be. Julio Cesar Valdivia sets tastebuds ablaze with a dark chocolate sauce cloaking some carnivorous main courses. One highlights smoked pork belly, and another riffs on duck confit, a classic French dish. In his words, "the character and personality of Dominican cacao, with the strength and fattiness of pork and duck make for a dream combination."
4. Dark chocolate and beets
We're always amazed how versatile vegetables can be. Prepped correctly, they can shape-shift their way into a variety of meals. Would you normally suspect root veggies like beets could tango with cocoa? Don't write it off before you try it. According to Toni Elkhouri, they "bring a natural earthiness and gentle sweetness that complements the bitter notes" of decadent dark chocolate. We see ube and sweet potato trotted out in pies and ice creams nowadays, so the farm-to-table concept isn't entirely lost on us for culinary inspiration.
Roasted beets are delicious, but grilled beets are a revelation in amplifying an indulgent cocoa concoction. Puréed, they work wonders whipped into a chocolate cake — just stir the veggie into the batter. To get the facts straight for a second, think about zucchini bread. The squash is primarily included to help aid moisture, but it also imparts a faint, vegetal flavor to the finished product. In that regard, beets don't seem all that different. The rustic textures contribute a lot to the hearty chocolate, and it's truly a satisfying surprise for the tastebuds to experience.
5. Dark chocolate and chili oil
Flaring up everything from pasta to ice cream, chili oil brushes up against a variety of foods with ease. Although brands like Fly By Jing dominate supermarket aisles, the condiment manages to stay pretty simple at its core. The kick comes from a potion of oil and mix-ins like dried chilis and shallots, punctuating every bite with fiery force. To join up with chocolate — dark chocolate — is simply the logical conclusion.
Sweet and spicy is a duo as old as time, but there's something to be said about the balancing out the extremes that makes the team-up so delicious. The oil and the chocolate pack some intense flavors. There's heat, and the acridity of the cocoa to contend with. Sampling them together, in small doses, helps us appreciate the potent qualities.
Like many chefs we spoke with, Joey Sergentakis likes to embrace a finger food format to highlight the combination. Here's a spellbinding tip that'll rock your next happy hour bash: take a slab of dark chocolate, spoon a little of the oil on top, and feel its wallop against a hit of roasted espresso. "The bitterness of the chocolate and espresso with a hit of heat from the chili oil creates this smoky, slightly spicy flavor profile," he says.
6. Semi-sweet chocolate and bacon
"Unexpected" is loaded with connotations, because let's be real: Bacon goes with everything. Not only is it non-negotiable at the breakfast table, the frizzled strips are regularly thrown on baked goods or in candies. Few foods have the sort of chameleonic talent where they taste just as delicious on a donut as a deli sandwich. So, it's no shock advocates of the sweet-and-savory dichotomy have a thing for hitching bacon and chocolate like there's no tomorrow.
Like king and queen, the combination is a marriage of unity. You've got the crisp smokiness of the pork, balanced by the mouth-coating silkiness of a delicious chocolate. In terms of what variety to pair with bacon, we think semi-sweet chocolate is the move. It's rich, but anchored with a smooth milkiness to keep the bitterness in check — traits that compliment the char cured pork relishes. It's also one of the easiest pairings to pull off without much effort. The ultimate savory sweet treat? Coat your bacon with chocolate. All that's needed are some baking chips and a pan on the stove (or a microwave).
7. Dark chocolate and foie gras
There are some acquired tastes the average person may never get. Isn't this the truth with this foie gras. The controversial French delicacy – a beige paste made from goose liver — provokes ethical concerns while simultaneously luring in foodies with an experimental streak. Generally, anyone who's had a taste never forgets it. Because it's an incredibly specialized product, you'll probably have better luck snagging a tin from gourmet grocers.
"Used the right way, chocolate doesn't make food taste like dessert," according to Dennis Littley, hence why many experts like it with foie gras. The pate is super creamy and whipped, leaving a fatty aftertaste on the tongue. As a result, these interact perfectly with the biting tone dark chocolate delivers. Joey Sergentakis recalls encountering the combo during his travels in Japan, and from his experience, the duo excelled beyond his wildest imagination. "The richness of the foie gras with the umami and salt from the soy, balanced by the bitterness of the chocolate, it was perfect. It completely changed how I think about using chocolate in savory dishes." Unconventional? Without a doubt. Worth a try? For the daring in our midst, absolutely.
8. Chocolate and black garlic
Black garlic is nothing like the wreath of alliums warding off Dracula. Because the bulbs endures an aging process (which tempers the raw stink), they turn out super-caramelized and quite delectable. Add in the chewy, gumdrop-like consistency, and chefs have a field day experimenting with them in the kitchen. In fact, some people compare black garlic's sticky chew to dried fruits, and the popularity of chocolate-coated raisins attests to this slam-dunk of a comparison.
We know stepping out of one's comfort zone is hard where food is concerned. But if you've ever craved a Balsamic glaze on a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the idea of marrying black garlic with chocolate isn't exactly a forgone conclusion. The "thick molasses tang and depth" Toni Elkhouri praises is exactly why they're a heavenly counterpart to cocoa showstoppers.
Like many savory components, the unexpected garlic twist is a game-changer in sweet recipes. Elkhouri is a fan of its licorice-y boost in a fluffy chocolate mousse. By working it into a paste or mincing it down, the dessert will be infused with the clove's rich aromas. Store it correctly to keep experimenting.
9. Dark chocolate and tempeh
One of Patricia Tanumihardja's favorite pairings with chocolate includes a dietary staple from home. Tempeh is vegan, chock-full of nutrients, and beautifully versatile. To prepare it, cooks take high-protein soy beans and ferment them, congealing them into a brick. You can find them topping salads or noodles, and in the U.S., many restaurants serve it as a meat substitute.
Assuming you like tofu, Tanumihardja explains that it's easy-to-blend flavor makes it a slam-dunk with unexpected foods like chocolate. "Tempeh in general tastes a little bland so it absorbs flavors well and chocolate is no exception. "Tempeh by its very nature boasts roast-y notes, and to Tanumihardja, the best backdrop for its flavor is unsweetened cocoa. "Bittersweet dark chocolate complements the mild earthy and nutty taste of tempeh very nicely, resulting in a unique sweet and savory experience." Her preferred tack is to turn the cakes into some indulgent, and surprising, chocolate candies. To prep them, she sears and carves them into chunks. Then, she dunks the morsels into melted chocolate.
10. White chocolate and caviar
Chocolate's limitations are a near zero, as indicated by the umami mash-ups you've just read. Here's one more for the road. Apparently caviar gets a nice boost savored with chocolate. We might balk at fish eggs, as the price-tag and peculiarity doesn't seem to align with normal daily snacking. Sevanna Caban urges us to not be scared. "While the combination may seem strange, I found that the bitter mineral notes of cacao blended beautifully with the salty richness of the caviar."
This list has centered milk, semi, and dark chocolates, so we're going to throw in a curveball. White chocolate is killer with caviar, especially if you select the highest-quality bar available at the store. Given the pairing is mighty luxurious, it's healthy to assume darker chocolate bars would be the top pick. In this case, the smoother, milkier mouthfeel actually highlights the pop of salinity you get from the roe. To get started, try a swanky appetizer for your next shin-dig – pipe out little chocolate medallions and garnish them with the caviar.