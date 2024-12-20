19 Best Japanese Restaurants In New York City

Japan is known for its beauty, innovation, creativity, and renowned cuisine. Popular Japanese foods like ramen, sushi, yakitori, sashimi, and soba noodles are loved around the world. Thanks to the country's widespread culinary influence, you can get authentic and tasty Japanese food from cities all over the globe. Just because you don't live in Japan doesn't mean you can't enjoy the amazing flavors it has to offer. Many countries have impressive Japanese restaurants; in fact, the world's only Michelin-star awarded Japanese steakhouse is located outside Japan.

One of the best cities to sample a variety of cuisine is New York. Whether you're looking for the best Italian restaurants, Chinese, French, Japanese, or practically any other fare, you'll find it in the busy metropolis. The city's Japanese food scene boasts several upscale dining options from world-renowned chefs and more relaxed noodle houses, bars, and other experiences.