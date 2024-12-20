19 Best Japanese Restaurants In New York City
Japan is known for its beauty, innovation, creativity, and renowned cuisine. Popular Japanese foods like ramen, sushi, yakitori, sashimi, and soba noodles are loved around the world. Thanks to the country's widespread culinary influence, you can get authentic and tasty Japanese food from cities all over the globe. Just because you don't live in Japan doesn't mean you can't enjoy the amazing flavors it has to offer. Many countries have impressive Japanese restaurants; in fact, the world's only Michelin-star awarded Japanese steakhouse is located outside Japan.
One of the best cities to sample a variety of cuisine is New York. Whether you're looking for the best Italian restaurants, Chinese, French, Japanese, or practically any other fare, you'll find it in the busy metropolis. The city's Japanese food scene boasts several upscale dining options from world-renowned chefs and more relaxed noodle houses, bars, and other experiences.
Icca
Starting off strong, we have Icca. Located in Tribeca, it's one of the best sushi destinations in New York. From the outside, the restaurant looks quite modest; the intimate location contains a bar and an omakese counter. Omakase is a Japanese term for a meal curated by the chef using the best quality seasonal ingredients. Executive Chef Kazushige Suzuki creates meals based on seasonal ingredients to create meals using the freshest seafood, vegetables, beef, and other ingredients. The seafood used for the sushi, and other dishes are all imported from Japan for the most authentic experience possible. Due to this style, you are always guaranteed a sensational food selection when visiting Icca.
Icca's high-quality, hand-selected food and wonderful service make it a cut above your average restaurant. The commitment to excellence has earned the Japanese restaurant a Michelin star, a highly sought-after position in the guide for the best restaurants. To get a seat at the counter, book ahead of time through Tock. You may want to brush up on pro tips for eating sushi before you visit the fine-dining establishment.
(646) 649-3415
20 Warren St, New York, NY 10007
Shion 69 Leonard St.
Shion 69 Leonard St. is another Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant located in lower Manhattan. The executive chef, Shion Uino, trained in Tokyo and serves Edomae-style sushi at his New York restaurant. Edomae sushi is one of the most traditional forms of Japanese cuisine, originating from Tokyo, where it was known as Edo at the time. It's made with pieces of fresh seafood served over molded pieces of vinegared rice.
This is an excellent restaurant for foodies and sushi lovers. If you have an appreciation for fresh seafood, then you'll love the meals that Chef Uino prepares. Note that there is limited seating, so you'll want to reserve a spot in advance through Resy. The chef-prepared meal costs $480 a person (gratuity included), so it's far from a budget bite. If you want to try Edomae sushi at its best, though, this is one of the best spots in the city for it.
(212) 404-4600
69 Leonard St, New York, NY 10013
ITO
ITO has a 16-seat omakase counter where the Chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim serve their original take on traditional Japanese sushi and other popular Japanese cuisine. Due to the limited seating, you'll need to plan your visit well in advance. Book a seat on Resy for a spot Tuesday-Saturday for 6 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. slots. The chef's pre-selected menu is $295 a person before gratuity and drinks are added.
ITO can accommodate many dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, and many allergies. However, because the menu is prepared in advance, the kitchen will need to know about such restrictions at least 48 hours in advance to accommodate your needs. Because the meals are centered around fresh seafood, ITO doesn't offer vegetarian or vegan options. You shouldn't book here if you have an aversion to raw seafood. Although sushi can be made without raw fish, ITO specializes in raw, fresh sushi dishes.
75 Barclay St, New York, NY 10007
info@itotribeca.com
Sushi Ichumura
Sushi Icumura is led by Chef Eiji Ichimur a well-known and highly acclaimed sushi chef. He and his staff serve meticulously curated dishes from high-quality seafood sourced from Japan. When visiting, you'll be sat at the 10-seat omakase sushi counter, where the delicious meal is prepared and served fresh.
The price for the omakase menu is steep, at $450, before tax and tip. However, this buys an impressive 20-course meal, including seasonal appetizers and 12 courses of nigiri and temaki sushi. The restaurant isn't geared toward families and children under 10 years old will not be seated. The dress code is smart casual, which means sweatpants, shorts, flip-flops, tank tops, and similarly casual attire are not permitted. You can book reservations on Resy.
(212) 542-3896
412 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
Decibel
For a change in pace, check out the sake bar Decibel. Decibel has a more laid-back feeling than many of the restaurants on this list. Located in NoHo, the graffiti-decorated restaurant has a speakeasy aesthetic. The cozy interior offers small tables and bar seating. There is also outdoor seating when the weather permits. The small bar can get crowded, so you may have to wait for seating.
Decibel offers a wide variety of sake and cocktails. Sake is a Japanese alcohol made from fermented rice, not to be confused with soju, which is a different Korean drink. If you're curious about sake and want to learn more about the wonderful varieties and flavors of the drink, Decibel's menu is an ideal place to start. Along with drink orders, there are delicious and affordable food items ranging from $7-$15. Decibel is closed Sunday and Monday and open Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
240 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
Hirohisa
Hirohisa offers classic Japanese cuisine prepared by chef Hirohisa Hayashi and his skilled staff. The Michelin-star restaurant is located in SoHo and offers kaiseki cuisine (a traditional style for Japanese dinner) centered around seasonal ingredients.
During dinner hours, you can partake in the multi-course Omakase menu prepared by Chef Hirohisa. However, it also offers a lunch menu if you don't want the full meal experience with all the courses. The lunch hours are only available from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. The restaurant is open for dinner from 5:30-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Book well in advance and arrive on time for your reservation, or you may not be seated. It accepts reservations for up to five guests 14 days in advance through Resy. If you want to dine with a larger group, contact the restaurant directly.
(212) 925-1613
73 Thompson St., New York, 10012
Sushi Ikumi
Sushi Ikumi is the sister restaurant of Hirohisa, and just like Hirohisa, it offers excellent Kaiseki Cuisine. Like many restaurants on this list, Sushi Ikumi offers a chef-selected menu. The SoHo location has a sleek and simple interior with one large L-shaped sushi counter where diners sit to watch the chefs create their multi-course meals. The menu changes frequently, so it's hard to say what you'll get when you go, but you are guaranteed a thoughtfully curated and creative dining experience. Ikumi also emphasizes reducing food waste by carefully planning each meal based on the fresh ingredients available
Although still pricey, the tasting menu is more affordable than many similar omakase restaurants. Dinner seats are available Tuesday-Saturday at $220, and Saturday offers a $150 lunch option. Reserve through RESY, but note your reservation time, as guests who are more than 10 minutes late may lose their spot.
(917) 409-1588
135 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012
DomoDomo
DOMODOMO is known for delicious hand rolls with sushi ingredients wrapped in a crisp layer of seaweed and served like miniature tacos. The menu also offers some non-sushi items, like fresh oysters, hot udon, washu beef, and grilled shrimp with apples. DOMODOMO is the perfect location to visit if you want an inventive take on classic Japanese dishes. The broad selection of hand rolls includes new and exciting flavors, like the delicious miso black cod or unagi hand roll (featuring unagi chocolate sauce).
You can make selections to match your budget, with hand rolls ranging from $7-$27. But the hand rolls aren't that filling, so you'll want to order a few to make a whole meal's worth of food. DOMODOMO has lunch hours from 12-2:30 pm and dinner hours starting at 5 pm daily. You can also order takeout from the restaurant.
(646) 707-0301
140 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012
Izakaya Nana
Izakaya is a term for an informal type of Japanese restaurant, offering small food items to go with alcoholic beverages. Izakaya Nana boasts being the largest Izakaya in New York City, and it's also one of the most beloved. The neon signs and eclectic decorations add to the location's fun and unserious atmosphere. If you're looking for a night out, this is the perfect restaurant to go with friends.
The menu offers a variety of sushi and sashimi (two classic Japanese dishes with one major difference). There are also plenty of delicious appetizers, soups, and grilled meats. The menu features photos of the dishes, which is great if you're unfamiliar with the cuisine and want a better idea of what you're ordering. They also have an extensive drink list featuring beers, liquors, and original cocktails!
(718) 269-6866
141-28 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11354
HinoMaru Ramen
Looking for some comforting soup? Then make your way to Astoria to try HinoMaru Ramen. The ramen dishes include fresh vegetables, famous housemade broth, delicious noodles, and a selection of meats and other ingredient options. If you're unsure where to start, the signature ramen with Hakata-style pork bone broth is one of the most beloved menu options. If you're looking for an appetizer to share, gyoza (pork dumplings) are also incredible. There's also a vegetarian ramen for anyone who doesn't eat meat.
Hinomaru is the perfect place to get a steaming bowl of soup to warm up on a cold or rainy day, or in nice weather, you can enjoy your meal outside. Ramen is served in large portions at a fair price of around $18. The service is typically fast and friendly, and you can order ahead online. They have lunch and dinner hours but are closed between 3-5 pm Monday-Thursday and 4-5 pm Friday-Saturday.
(718) 777-0228
33-18 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105
Cotra
Cotra is a Brooklyn-based Izakaya and bar. The downtown location has a beautiful exterior with glass doors that add to the restaurant's ambiance. It has space for several tables and bar seats, making for a more casual dining experience. There are a variety of dishes to choose from, including sushi and sharing plates, which are perfect for a date night or dinner with friends. The fresh oysters and desserts are also a delight. And if you're looking for something more simple you can always have a drink at the bar with some popular appetizers like the addictive cabbage or mochiko chicken.
Along with operating as a restaurant and bar, Cotra specializes in catering and private events. You can book the chic space to host up to 50 people, including their back patio during warm months.
(845) 261-3480
451 Carroll St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Rule of Thirds
Rule of Thirds offers a more modern take on Japanese food. With small plates, larger sharing portions, and a selection of vegan options, there's something for everybody. The sharing portions are under $40, apart from the three-course Buddhist Duck dinner, which is $165. The location seats 85 people, and there's plenty of natural light, tall ceilings, and lots of greenery. This beautiful and spacious interior makes it an excellent venue. Rule of Thirds hosts many private events, including weddings.
Along with the regular dinner hours, Rule of Thirds has weekend brunch from 10 am-3 pm Saturday-Sunday. This is a rare treat, as many of the restaurants on this list specialize in only lunch and dinner. The brunch hours are definitely worth a visit, especially to try the fluffy Japanese souffle pancake.
(347) 334-6684
171 Banker St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Nami Nori
Nami Nori is a temaki bar specializing in hand rolls. With locations in West Village and Williamsburg, you can enjoy the same atmosphere in Brooklyn or Manhattan. With a minimalist interior, the light wood paneling gives a sophisticated but relaxing atmosphere. The owners, Tak Sakaeda, Jihan Lee, and Lisa Limb, trained in Japan before opening the New York City-based restaurants. Nami Nori has a more casual and accessible approach than the omakase sushi restaurants on this list.
This is an excellent restaurant for anyone on a gluten-free diet. The entire menu is gluten-free, eliminating the risk of cross-contamination. It also offers some vegan dishes and can accommodate many allergies if you alert your server when ordering. They keep some seats available for walk-ins, but to avoid waiting and ensure you get seated, you can save your spot on OpenTable.
(646) 998-4588
33 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
Ivan Ramen
Ivan Ramen is another superb ramen destination in the city. Ivan Ramen was opened by Ivan Orkin in 2014 after he'd already launched two successful ramen shops in Japan. The ramen shop has been a huge success for locals and visitors since it opened its doors. Ivan's offers several ramen options, including spicy miso, Tokyo shio, and vegan shoyu. Most of the bowls are $19, with optional add-ins like a soft egg, minced garlic chicken, and tofu available at an extra cost. Although the establishment is known for its ramen, it also offers delicious appetizers, snacks, and drinks. Ivan's is ppen from 12-9 pm Monday-Sunday and accepts walk-ins and reservations.
(646) 678-3859
25 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
Torien
Torien's New York location is the sister restaurant to Torishiki in Tokyo, and it maintains its authentic roots and Japanese cooking techniques. The Michelin star establishment specializes in yakitori omakase. Yakitori is a Japanese dish consisting of bite-sized chicken pieces cooked and served on skewers. If you want something different from sushi, ramen, and other popular Japanese dishes, yakitori is a mouthwatering option that's not quite as common in the US.
The restaurant serves dishes in multiple courses selected by Executive Chef Chef Hideo An. The meal costs $185 per guest and can be booked through RESY. Torien maintains a strict cancelation policy. If you cancel or change your reservation within 24 hours, you'll still be charged the full amount, and other changes are subject to fees.
(646) 669-9946
292 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012
Yoshino
Yoshina is another highly-reviewed omakase sushi restaurant. It's been awarded one Michelin star and named the #1 restaurant by the New York Times in 2022. This may be the best place in the city to have traditional Japanese sushi. Along with mastering the cuisine, Chef Tadashi "Edowan" Yoshida also emphasizes sharing Japanese culture at his restaurant. Yoshino's interior has a simple but thoughtful design. Each piece of furniture and decoration has a purpose and story.
Yoshina offers a beautiful experience and incredible food, but it's quite expensive. The 20-course meal is $500 a person before tax and tip, and cancellations within 72 hours are non-refundable. You can reserve a spot through Tock or join the waitlist if spots are already full.
(917) 444-1988
342 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
Sushi Nakazawa
Sushi Nakazawa is a slightly more affordable spot for omakase sushi. Although it's hardly a budget bite, it is more accessible than some other spots on this list, and you get a similar fine-dining experience. The restaurant offers a few dining options; you can partake in the chef-selected menu at the sushi counter and lounge counter for $190 or eat the same meal in the dining room for $160. The difference between the two is that guests are served by the chef directly at the counters.
(212) 924-2212
23 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014
Sobaya
Sobaya is one of the best spots for soba noodles in New York City. Soba is a type of noodle made from buckwheat flour. As the name implies, Sobaya specializes in serving incredible, fresh, handmade Japanese noodles served in hot soups and cold noodle salads. Along with their famous soba, they also offer udon (a wheat flour noodle).
It's located in the bustling East Village, but while many establishments in this area are cramped, Sobaya has a good amount of seating. The restaurant has a warm, wooden interior and friendly staff add to the overall experience. They offer a daily lunch special and dinner menu with noodle dishes, rice bowls, and classic Japanese appetizers. Noodles are an excellent option for an affordable Japanese bite, ranging from $13-$26.
(212) 533-6966
229 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003
Tonchin
Tonchin delights diners with its signature handmade ramen, housemade broth, and extensive drink menu. The Midtown storefront is quickly recognizable due to the colorful blue and red door inviting you inside. If you're in Brooklyn, you can check out the restaurant's Williamsburg location.
Tonchin has a full bar and restaurant seating. They also have high chairs available, so this is a restaurant that you can bring the whole family to. Reservations (booked through RESY) are strongly advised, especially for dinner, as you may have an hour or more to wait for walk-in seating. If you don't want to worry about reservations or long wait times, you can enjoy the savory, filling ramen dishes in the comfort of your own home by ordering takeout from Tonchin.
(646) 692-9912
13 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018