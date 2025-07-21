What Is The National Dish Of Mexico?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of food items that embody the spirit of Mexico, like tequila, chocolate, taquitos, and ceviche. You really get a feel for the country when you're slow-roasting pork for the Yucatan's cochinita pibil or making Central Mexico's iconic brunch nachos known as chilaquiles. But there is one type of food that has become an icon of Mexican cuisine, one that's widely considered the national dish of Mexico — the versatile and ancient mole sauce.

A lot of Mexican cuisine is smothered with mole, and it's a secret ingredient in many other dishes. It's believed to have originated in the Aztec empire and has been passed down through generations, with creative chefs making riffs off the original recipe ever since. Cookbook author of "Muy Bueno Fiestas," Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, puts it this way: "Mole is so much more than just a sauce. It's a celebration on a plate. It's deeply rooted in tradition, and making it is often a labor of love."

Marquez-Sharpnack spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the role of mole in Mexico, adding her insight to two other experts on Mexican cuisine: Raul Luis, chef at Birrieria Chalio in Los Angeles, and Rick Martínez, author of the new cookbook, "Salsa Daddy." Luis also calls mole a "very elaborate labor of love dish," and Martínez highlighted its significance to the history and culture of Mexico.