22 Store-Bought Dark Chocolate Bars Ranked Worst To Best

Made with rich cocoa powder, dark chocolate is a go-to treat if you want something with a hint of sugar that still has an intense flavor. Typically described by the percentage of cocoa in the recipe, dark chocolate has more cocoa and less sugar, milk, and other ingredients than milk chocolate.

Even though dark chocolate is arguably the most sophisticated candy bar, that doesn't mean it has to be stuffy. There are plenty of options with extras mixed in, including versions with creamy filling or decorative sprinkles, as well as bars for the dark chocolate purist with a high percentage of cocoa powder in the recipe.

There are numerous mainstream brands in many stores as well as a few with a focus on sustainable agriculture and ethical practices. We tried 22 varieties to see which ones were the best of the best. For rich, indulgent dark chocolate, here are 22 bars you can find at the grocery store, ranked from worst to best.