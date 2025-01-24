22 Store-Bought Dark Chocolate Bars Ranked Worst To Best
Made with rich cocoa powder, dark chocolate is a go-to treat if you want something with a hint of sugar that still has an intense flavor. Typically described by the percentage of cocoa in the recipe, dark chocolate has more cocoa and less sugar, milk, and other ingredients than milk chocolate.
Even though dark chocolate is arguably the most sophisticated candy bar, that doesn't mean it has to be stuffy. There are plenty of options with extras mixed in, including versions with creamy filling or decorative sprinkles, as well as bars for the dark chocolate purist with a high percentage of cocoa powder in the recipe.
There are numerous mainstream brands in many stores as well as a few with a focus on sustainable agriculture and ethical practices. We tried 22 varieties to see which ones were the best of the best. For rich, indulgent dark chocolate, here are 22 bars you can find at the grocery store, ranked from worst to best.
22. Taza Wicked Dark
The Taza Wicked Dark chocolate bar is made with unrefined chocolate that is stoneground. According to the company, the texture is intentionally rough rather than smooth, like most chocolatiers strive to achieve. Unfortunately, the result is an arguably chalky bar, which made it hard for us to enjoy.
It is very low on sugar and is made with 95% cocoa. If you happen to be avoiding sugar, this might be a good option that still gives you a sort of chocolate taste. But for us, it was way too bitter. We considered using it for hot chocolate and even wondered how it'd work as a baking chocolate, but given its rougher texture, we would even skip the Taza bar as an ingredient in other recipes.
21. Dr. Bronner's Magic All-One Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
The Dr. Bronner's Magic All-One Dark Chocolate (yes, the same company behind the soap) is available in a number of flavors. We wound up going with the sea salt version to see how dark chocolate fared with one of our favorite chocolaty treat seasonings. Unfortunately, the 70% cocoa bar didn't have enough sweetness to balance with the sea salt in the recipe.
While we normally like the salty and sweet pairings in this type of candy, it did not work very well in the Dr. Bronner's version. It ended up being so salty that we couldn't taste the chocolate much at all. The chocolate itself is smooth, but it was difficult to get past the super salty flavor.
20. Lindor Filled Dark Chocolate Bar
If you like their luxurious truffles, the Lindor dark chocolate bar could be right up your alley. This treat boasts an equally delicious filling. It tastes like a Lindor truffle transformed into a bar with individual squares. They are easy to break, however, so be careful when taking off just a part of the bar. Otherwise, you might have chocolatey mess on your hands.
Lindor chocolate is known for being very smooth and creamy — and that even applies to the dark chocolate. It has a nice texture even though it has a slightly more bittersweet flavor than the milk chocolate version. It was still sweeter than most other chocolates on our list and a good option for those who love truffles more than a classic bar of dark chocolate.
19. Lake Champlain Extra Dark 72% Cocoa
The extra dark 72% cocoa bar from Lake Champlain has a nice flavor, but it is not as smooth as some others. If you are looking for an organic option, this one is decent but arguably nothing special. Those with a more refined dark chocolate palate will appreciate the balance of bitter and sweet in this bar.
It can also be hard to track down; we were only able to find it at one store. We would eat and enjoy a bite of this chocolate if offered, but we wouldn't go out of our way to find it. Given the other smoother choices, it's not a bar we would pick up again.
18. Ferrero Rondnoir
The Ferrero Rondnoir chocolate was the fanciest looking of the dark chocolates that we tried. It has small chocolate pieces on the outside, plus a hard dollop of chocolate with drizzle on the top as an accent. Inside, the shell is a crispy chocolate wafer, which gives a much different texture than any of the other candies. The center is much creamier, but still not a traditional option for dark chocolate lovers.
Ferrero Rocher is known for their hazelnut chocolates, and while this version doesn't have any nuts at the center, it still strikes a same decadent note thanks to the various textures. The interior was especially indulgent and made us think of a soft fudge.
17. Chuao Honeycomb
If you like your chocolate paired with unexpected ingredients, like potato chips or popping candy, Chuao is a craft chocolatier brand that you have to try. We opted for the honeycomb version that's paired with dark chocolate for a sweet and bold flavor.
It wasn't as sweet as we expected, given that it contained plenty of honey, but the crunch was deliciously satisfying. This bar had floral notes that made it stand out from others we tried. If you prefer a more traditional dark chocolate bar, Chuao won't work for you. However, if you like unusual flavor combinations, this is one to look for at the grocery store. It can be a bit harder to find, but is worth the effort.
16. Mounds
A classic Mounds bar is made with both coconut and dark chocolate, but the fruit filling is without question the star of the show. That said, the dark chocolate outer chocolate shell was a nice contrast with the sweet coconut center. As you might've gleaned, it has a strong coconut taste, so if you don't like the tropical vibe, maybe try another bar.
The Mounds dark chocolate bar is sweeter than many others on our list, which isn't surprising given that it has quite a bit more sugar. If you like milk chocolate candy bars and want to give dark chocolate a try, this is a good place to start. If you're a dark chocolate purist, again, maybe try another bar.
15. Ritter Sport 50% Cocoa Dark Chocolate
Ritter Sport comes in a large variety of chocolate flavors, many of which we've tried, but the dark chocolate version was new to us. We were happy to taste that it was a solid choice for those looking for a dark chocolate that's a bit more impactful and intense but not all the way too bitter. It's made with 50% cocoa, which we like to use when making a more indulgent hot cocoa.
This style of chocolate bar comes in squares that you can break into smaller individual servings. You could just bite into it, but it's important to note that the chocolate is very hard and might be tough on your teeth. The taste is spot on, though.
14. Theo Pure Dark
The Theo Pure Dark has vanilla bean in the recipe, which gives it a slightly warm flavor. It's not discernible unless you compare it side-by-side with another option, however, so don't expect any truly unique tastes. It's more bitter than sweet thanks to the 85% cocoa recipe.
This bar is organic, made with non-GMO ingredients, and fair trade. If supporting sustainable and ethical practices is important to you when you shop, you'll be happy with this purchase. It tastes like we expected an 85% cocoa bar to taste, which is pretty bitter, but has a nice smooth finish.
13. Hu Dark Chocolate Gems
The Hu Dark Chocolate Gems are, well, a gem. These tiny little pieces of chocolate give you just a hint of sugar and sweetness without overwhelming your taste buds. What's more, they're about as easy to eat as it gets. The overall flavor leans more toward intense than mild; if dark chocolate is your thing, you may be tempted to pop these like M&Ms.
These also make excellent hot chocolate, since they are small and melt quickly in hot milk on the stove. The gems are sweet enough to work without any added sugar, but they do benefit from some mini marshmallows sprinkled on top of your cocoa.
12. Ghirardelli Intense Dark
We expected to like the Ghirardelli Intense Dark more than we did, given that Ghiradelli's been a favorite brand of ours for years; their hot chocolate is arguably the best store-bought option. The variety pack with caramel, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate squares is always a hit around the holidays for snacking and gift-giving. They're small and feel extra indulgent thanks to the smooth texture. The Intense Dark is made with 72% cocoa, but you can also find Ghirardelli dark chocolate in the slightly-sweeter 60%.
Alas, when compared to other dark chocolates, this one felt a little bit underwhelming and not as creamy as some of the other options. If you get the Ghirardelli sampler pack, you'll probably enjoy the dark chocolate as a departure from the other much sweeter options. But if you're sticking strictly with dark chocolate, we'd recommend something else.
11. Tony's Chocolonely
The Tony's Chocolonely dark chocolate bar comes in breakable chunks, making it perfect for sharing. It has a smooth texture as well as a nice flavor. It comes as a small individual bar, in a sampler alongside other Tony's Chocolonely flavors, or as a massive bar that's heavy enough to use as a doorstop.
The dark chocolate is 70% cocoa and bittersweet, as expected. The texture was a bit smoother than some options we tried, although not quite as creamy as those further up on our list. In the end, we appreciated it most when it was part of a sampler.
10. Dove Silky Smooth Promises Dark Chocolate
When it comes to bite-sized chocolate, Dove Promises are without question a tried-and-true option. The dark chocolate variety is, as promised, silky smooth but has a slightly bitter taste that we were not big fans of, especially when we compared to some of the smoother and sweeter options out there. If given a choice, we'd probably stick with the milk chocolate or caramel versions of Dove Promises.
Unlike some candy bars, you don't have to worry about breaking Dove Promises up if you want to share. Each treat is wrapped in foil that features a unique message on the inside. A convenient and charming treat, indeed.
9. Endangered Species Smooth 72% Cocoa Dark Chocolate
If you want a chocolate that supports a good cause, the Endangered Species Smooth dark chocolate bar is for you. 10% of net profits are donated annually and the ingredients are sustainably harvested to ensure that the environment is protected as well. On top of that, there are facts about different species on the inside of each wrapper.
Just like the name promises, it is super smooth and has a nice finish. It's 72% cocoa, so not overly sweet, but it doesn't have the same bitter taste that some other bars end up with. Overall, this was a solid choice and one that we'd buy again. It's also a plus that the company works so closely with the communities where the chocolate is harvested and made.
8. Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa Dark Chocolate
With a slightly higher cocoa content percentage, the Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa bar has less sugar than many of the other options at the store. It's a little bit more bitter due to its lower amount of sugar, so expect that if you opt for this high-cocoa option.
We prefer the Lindt Excellence dark chocolate offerings that boast extra flavors, such as their orange or raspberry versions. The bitterness of the chocolate is a nice contrast to the sweeter flavors mixed in. On its own, it's pretty intense and best for people who really love dark chocolate.
7. Milky Way Midnight
Dark chocolate connoisseurs might raise an eyebrow at a dark chocolate version of the classic Milky Way bar. But if you're looking for a good introduction to how dark chocolate is different from milk chocolate, the Milky Way Midnight bar is perfect.
Dark chocolate surrounds nougat and caramel in this chocolate bar, making it much sweeter overall than most others on our list. The dark chocolate is secondary to the insides of the bar, but still gives a bolder, slightly bitter taste if you're used to traditional Milky Way. We liked the combination of slightly biting and sweet alongside the softer interior. The chocolate shell is on the thin side, so it's certainly not a dominant flavor in this bar.
6. Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
The dark chocolate peanut butter cup from Justin's is the only peanut butter option on our list. It was hard to differentiate the chocolate from the peanut butter texture, so the overall result was more grainy than we'd normally like.
As expected, it was less sweet than milk chocolate peanut butter cups, but still had a nice balanced flavor. The chocolate shell was particularly hard compared to some other peanut butter cups that we've tried and a bit thicker. This gave it a stronger chocolate taste and made the peanut butter less impactful. This wasn't a pro or a con for us, but is something to consider if you're really craving a peanut butter-forward candy.
5. Hershey's Special Dark
The Hershey's Special Dark chocolate bar is on the sweeter side for dark chocolate, but it's the texture that put this bar high on our list. It's pretty creamy for dark chocolate, in keeping with many of the other Hershey's products. The smooth texture sets this bar apart from other dark chocolates on our list, even those that tasted sweeter.
Each individually-wrapped bar can be broken into four smaller pieces. This is a great trick to make the bar last and also makes these perfect for s'mores. To upgrade the traditional campfire treat with a bolder chocolate that pairs well with sugary marshmallows, this would be our top choice.
4. Up-Up Dark Chocolate
There's not a lot of information on the Up-Up Dark Chocolate bar about the recipe or what to expect from the chocolate, so we went into this test blind. Fortunately, it was a nice balance of sweet and dark. After a little bit of research, we discovered that the dark chocolate variety is made with 50% cocoa. What's more, the chocolate boasts a creamy texture that we couldn't get enough of.
The packaging notes that the bar is made without child labor. Of all the bars that promote ethical practices surrounding chocolate production, such as unsustainable harvesting or unfair labor practices, this one was our favorite for taste.
3. Chocolove Strong Dark Chocolate
When you unwrap the Chocolove Strong Dark Chocolate, you're met with a fancy golden wrapper. While it may not be a ticket to a fanciful chocolate factory, the golden wrapper does protect a sophisticated chocolate bar with an delicious dark chocolate taste and smooth texture. For those new to dark chocolate who want to try things out without going too far, we'd recommend starting with this bar. It is definitely not on the sweet side — it's 70% cocoa — but it's still smooth enough to appeal to those who are used to creamier milk chocolate.
It's easy to break this bar into smaller snack-sized pieces, which we liked. Because it has a richer taste, it's not a bar that we'd overindulge in. Instead, you can nibble on a piece to get the dark chocolate flavor.
2. Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar
Coconut is the dominant flavor in the Unreal bar, but the dark chocolate coating is really tasty. You almost certainly will need to be a coconut fan to enjoy this one. Now, assuming you do like coconut, read on to see how this bar compares to others with and without extra ingredients. (Coconut enthusiasts may also want to check out how to elevate hot chocolate with coconut flakes.)
It's made with less sugar than many similar candy bars, such as Mounds, but still has a sweet flavor. This was one of our favorites even before we considered the lower sugar amount. You can get it as a full-sized bar or smaller "fun size" portions, which we like to throw in packed lunches for a midday sweet treat.
1. Cadbury Royal Dark
As far as store-bought dark chocolate is concerned, the top choice for us is Cadbury Royal Dark. It is smooth, creamy, and has just the right amount of cocoa bite. You can break off little squares if you want just a little treat and save the rest for later. Even the purple packaging was nice, and while that didn't impact the taste or texture, it made the entire experience feel a little bit more luxurious.
The only catch is that it's unclear exactly what percentage of cocoa is in this bar. It tastes pretty sweet, which is sure to appeal to a wider audience. The smooth texture made it our favorite from the very first bite.
Methodology
To keep things relatively simple and accessible, we prioritized choosing chocolate bars that we could find in grocery store candy aisles. Many of the bars included on this list were available at multiple stores, although a few of the more specialty bars were harder to track down. With a few exceptions, we steered away from bars with a ton of extra flavors or super unconventional ingredients.
In addition to comparing ingredients, we taste tested each of these bars. To make a list of the best dark chocolate, we had to try plenty of options, digging into the taste and texture of each. Smooth dark chocolate tended to get higher on our list, but we varied between sweet treats and more intensely flavored options with a higher percentage of cocoa. Finding a bar that had the right balance and didn't boast a single overpowering flavor was key in some of our top rated bars.