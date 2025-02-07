The Unexpected Garlic Twist That Works In Sweet Recipes

Garlic isn't usually part of the standard lineup of ingredients like sugar, vanilla, and eggs in sweet recipes. It's more likely to be in a recipe for savory meals like cheesy baked ziti or a restaurant-style homemade salsa. But you can use garlic in cakes, cookies, and other recipes for sweets if you know what to do. You won't want to just toss in a handful of minced, fresh garlic, like you would if you were making stir-fry or some other savory dish for dinner. Even roasted garlic will create too heavy a presence for most sweet recipes. Instead, use black garlic in sweet recipes for an unexpected and rich twist on standard favorites.

Black garlic is a sticky, fermented, and aged version of regular garlic. It tastes milder than fresh garlic and has more umami flavors, alongside earthy and slightly tangy tones, and notes of molasses, soy sauce, and licorice. It's used to add an "it factor" to recipes like beet aguachile, used in soups and sauces, and creates a sweet garlic butter for spreading on steak, potatoes and garlic bread. It's a wonderful addition to lots of dishes, but black garlic's secret superpower is its ability to create unique flavor profiles in sweet treats like brownies, cakes, and more.