The Surprising Puréed Root Vegetable That Works Wonders In Cake

Root veggies are a tried and true dietary staple, being both delicious and versatile. The biggest tragedy is that certain members of the root vegetable family (looking at you, potatoes) tend to get the most love, when all root veggies are worth their weight in metaphoric gold. Take beets, for example. Did you know you can ditch the spuds and start making fries using sweet beets? You can also grill beets for smoky, sweet flavor notes that totally turn what you expect from beets on its head. And if you like your beets extra sweet, you can even add them into your next cake recipe.

The primary reason to add beets is for moisture. Most root veggies have a high water content, so adding beets to your cake recipe lets you reap the benefits of that, resulting in a delicate and moist crumb without you having to up the oil or butter. It can also work as a binder and be used as an egg substitute. Not only that, but beets also have a subtly sweet flavor that pairs well with desserts. They have a lovely, deep red color as well, which can act as a natural food dye depending on the kind of cake recipe you're using. Basically, if you're looking to up the sweetness and moisture or make your cake pink or red with natural food dyes, beets have your back.